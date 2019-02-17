If I were to go into business for myself, ideally I would prefer to sell a product that cost me nothing to produce. Also, I’d rather not have any personnel expenses. And because I’m a frustrated author, my start-up would have something to do with books.

Unfortunately, the local Friends of the Library chapter has beaten me to the punch. The nonprofit organization operates Books Again, a used bookstore located at 622 N. Union, a block away from the Robert Hoag Rawlings Library.

An all-volunteer staff of 35 to 40 people runs the bookstore. And all of the books sold there are acquired through donations from various sources.

“It’s really a perfect world for retailers,” said Jim Stuart, Books Again’s manager.

Yes, it is. But the genius of the idea wasn’t immediately apparent to everyone in the Friends organization when discussions about opening the store began.

First, a little history: Friends was started in 1960. Like other groups of the same name located in other cities, Friends provides support for various programs and projects at local libraries.

Fast forward to 2000, when construction work started on the Rawlings Library building. Library officials wanted to keep tabs on how the work was progressing, so they leased space in the building currently occupied by Books Again.

The Friends group had been holding annual sales to get rid of surplus books no longer needed by the local library branches. Rather than just holding those sales once a year, someone suggested opening a bookstore that would make them available year-round.

While lots of Friends groups around the country do book sales, apparently not many have their own freestanding bookstores.

Stuart said not everyone warmed to the idea immediately.

“Some people said e-books are becoming popular,” Stuart said. “In a few years, people may not even be reading books.”

Nevertheless, after construction on the library was finished, Friends began sub-leasing the building next door and opened Books Again.

Despite the early misgivings, the store did fairly well in the early years, generating about $60,000 to $75,000 in annual sales. Then in 2009, sales eclipsed the $100,000 mark for the first time.

“We haven’t grossed less than $100,000 in sales in any year since then,” Stuart said.

Since the store’s opening in 2005, total sales have passed $1.3 million.

So where does all the money go? After paying rent, utilities and other overhead expenses, Friends donates the profits to the Pueblo City-County Library District.

Books Again carries about 50,000 books in stock. And trust me, as a guy who spends a lot of his spare time in bookstores, I have to say the selection is pretty good. Browsing through the fiction section, for example, you’ll find a “who’s who” of the top authors in the field.

Books that are in good condition typically sell for about one-fourth of their retail prices. Books Again also offers special sales, like its “Books in a Bag” events, where shoppers can purchase as many books as they can stuff into a bag for a low flat rate, usually about $7. On the day I visited last week, hardback books by authors whose last names begin with the letters D through H were selling for only $2. So of course I bought a couple.

Beyond being a place where people can buy books cheaply, Books Again also is an outlet for people like me whose wives have strict rules forbidding them from hoarding books.

In addition to surplus books from the library, Books Again accepts donations from individuals and groups.

“Book lovers absolutely hate to destroy a book,” Stuart said. The man knows me.

There are some items that Books Again politely declines to accept. Magazines and encyclopedias, for example. Stuart said those items take up too much space and don’t sell well. And if you’re thinking you have a rare complete set of Encyclopedia Brittanicas that would fly off the store’s shelves, be advised that it’s really not that rare.

Books Again isn’t able to sell all the books it receives, so it donates some of them to prisons, nursing homes and other places where people who want to experience the joy of reading can be found.

Some books that aren’t in good condition may end up in the recycling pile, but the store’s goal is to find homes for as many of them as possible. In that way, it’s like an adoption center for products of the printed word.

Which makes it perfect for soft-hearted saps like me.

Blake Fontenay, The Chieftain's opinion page editor, is new to Pueblo. His column, Pueblo 101, describes what it's like to see the city through the eyes of a newcomer. To make comments or offer suggestions on what he should try next, email him at bfontenay@chieftain.com.