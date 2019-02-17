As Pueblo City Schools (D60) considers options that could include the closure of some schools, there’s a real need for constructive and thoughtful input that favors logic over emotional arguments.

What’s not helpful is the type of commentary Pueblo City Councilmen Larry Atencio and Ray Aguilera provided on that topic last week. During the time at last Monday’s meeting set aside for council members to make miscellaneous remarks, both men took it upon themselves to tell district officials that they should keep all of the schools — and particularly East High School — open.

“I’m not telling them how to do their job, but I caution the school board that you won’t have any new developments going on in that side of town if there’s no high school,” Atencio said.

With due respect, it did sound a lot like Atencio was telling school board members how to do their jobs. And not in a particularly productive manner.

Look, we recognize that council members have the right to speak their minds and a duty to stick up for their constituents. But simply suggesting the financially strapped district should keep all schools open without offering any ideas about how to accomplish that goal adds nothing to the debate.

Aguilera said district officials “can find a way to fix all these schools if they put their minds to it.”

You have to wonder how Aguilera would feel if school board members publicly suggested that the council should just “find a way” to fix every street in the city that’s in need of repair. Or “find a way” to eliminate crime. Or ... you get the picture.

There are practical issues to consider here, not the least of which is the amount of money that would be required to make all of the needed school repairs. Last year, local voters rejected a ballot initiative that would have increased property taxes to provide the district with additional funding. By comparison, the amount of money that initiative would have raised is chump change compared to the tab for maintenance and repair work for all the schools that need it.

In other words, the school board needs a course of action that’s both practical and politically viable.

Aguilera also made the statement that, from his observation, the schools he’s visited don’t seem to be in disrepair. But expensive maintenance problems aren’t always obvious to untrained observers. Just ask any homeowner who has had to replace a blown water heater.

Of course council members should contribute to the debate about which options the school district should pursue. But they should understand better than most people how complicated and challenging public policy decisions can be.

If council members have some serious suggestions about other ways the district could save money or raise money to make the needed repairs, then they should share them. But playing to the emotions of people who want to keep all the schools open at any cost is just demagoguery.