The recent recommendations for the closure of schools in Pueblo City Schools (D60) by MOU Architects outlines 15 options the board of education will consider. Of those, options 1A, 5A and 5B, 7 and 8A are the top options selected by D60 administration cabinet for presentation during communitywide open houses. None of these considers a four high school option. Option10 does consider four high schools, but with three new small high schools to replace South, Centennial and East.

As the City Council representative for the east quadrant of the city, there are things that MOU did not take into consideration when making its assessments and I hope D60 will. First, the only option for four high schools is 10 and even that one is flawed. Five or six years ago, Pueblo's population was just more than 100,000. Well, we're just over 110,000 now. At that rate, Pueblo's population will exceed 150,000 by 2040 and three small high schools will be overcrowded in no time.

Option 10 would close Heaton and Bradford schools, leaving the East Side of Pueblo with one middle school and one elementary school. I don't think the residents of north Belmont will like taking their children to Risley or Central and there's little chance low-income families from Bradford will go to Fountain so their only options will be Parkview or Eva Baca. Those will be severely overcrowded right away.

Closing those schools on the East Side of town will kill any housing or economic development that might occur. People want to live near schools and people want to live in near proximity to their work (for example, the airport industrial park). Industries will not come here if they cannot attract workers. It's said that companies do not come to Pueblo because of a low-performing school district, so closing schools and overcrowding schools is not the answer. Housing prices will plummet and families will move out of that area to be near the schools their children go to and selling their homes will problematic if there are no schools nearby.

Give us option11: Renovate all the schools, let us know the price, outline where the money will benefit our students (how the money is spent) and ask the voters of Pueblo to back a bond issue that will do the job. It doesn't have to all be done at once; phase it in. You will have many supporters if you do it right. Close schools and we may get nothing.

And the heart and culture of Pueblo is it's four high schools!

Larry Atencio is a member of the Pueblo City Council.