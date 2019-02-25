At first blush, it wouldn’t seem like making the state’s list of most endangered places is anything to celebrate. However, in the case of the Hose Company 3 Fire Museum, it is.

The state’s designation means the building at 116 Broadway Ave. will become eligible for more grant funding that could help pay for preservation and restoration work. And the building definitely is worth restoring.

Built in 1895, it’s the only fire station remaining in Pueblo that housed horse-drawn equipment. Its coolness factor is enhanced by the fact that its original brass fire pole is still in place. Hose Company 3 served as an active station until 1979, then was converted into a museum in 1986. It’s the second-oldest building the city owns, with only the Goodnight Barn being older.

The Goodnight Barn provides an example of how grants can be used for restoration projects. Through the dedicated work of government officials and local preservationists, enough funding has been secured through grants and private donations to return the barn to at least some of its former glory.

Preserving some of Pueblo’s oldest structures will be important if the city hopes to become a bigger market for history-related tourism. That’s a goal that should be supported, not extinguished.