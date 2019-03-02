The Colorado Legislature plans a petroleum industry oversight reform bill. Soon you will hear talk from the petroleum industry asserting Colorado’s outdated regulations still protect communities.

Permitting procedures designed for sparsely populated, wide open spaces of the plains are now being applied to 60 multi-well facilities planned for Colorado neighborhoods. As a former petroleum engineer, I weigh in on the side of Colorado and Coloradans as we wrestle with regulating the petroleum industry.

Just a few weeks ago, the Colorado Supreme Court ruled in the so-called Martinez case. They found that current law does not allow the Colorado Oil and Gas Commission to prioritize health and safety when permitting new petroleum developments. This court recognized a presumed balance between health and safety interests of Coloradans and the interests of the petroleum industry. But one wonders to what extent this balance exists, what evidence exists that petroleum field operations take health and safety of neighborhoods into account and whether the petroleum industry will leave the state better off than it found it.

First, as to favoring the industry, COGCC rules allow for routinely granted waivers. I know of none denied. Plus, enforcement challenges remain the norm. Currently only 23 full-time inspectors oversee more than 55,000 active and 25,000 inactive wells. Glaring issues in current oversight exist. The rules require that if citizens witness and report violations, inspectors must physically witness emissions to enforce a penalty. With inspectors spread so thin, communities remain vulnerable to ongoing exposure to toxic emissions.

Also, the state allows companies to self inspect properties. Records are retained by the companies, hidden from COGCC and exempt from Freedom of Information Act requests. In the deadly Firestone explosion, though Anadarko reportedly completed proper inspections before reopening the well, no verification exists and six former Anadarko chief executive officers say the tragedy resulted from cutting corners around safety — a systemic issue there.

Always approving permits and inadequate inspection and enforcement leave Coloradans without the health and safety protections that the Colorado Supreme Court found encoded in petroleum industry oversight. An imbalance exists between health and safety and petroleum operations. The application of rules favors the petroleum industry in COGCC deliberations and risks neighborhood health and safety.

Second, as to health and safety of neighborhoods being central to petroleum industry operations, key evidence suggests otherwise. Colorado petroleum operations average one major explosion a month. Since November, at least three major fires or explosions required evacuations (up to a one-mile radius) and caused death. Total deaths remain unknown since Colorado does not track them. In Weld County, oil- and gas-related spills occur frequently, so the Greeley Tribune publishes a weekly spill report. Studies from the National Center for Atmospheric Research and Colorado indicate that more than half of the pollution implicated in Denver metro and Front Range air quality comes directly from petroleum production emissions. These emissions contribute to impairing respiratory health when Colorado violates federal ozone standards.

This evidence suggests that oilfield operations worsen the health and safety of neighborhoods.

Finally, Colorado citizens should be concerned with how petroleum industry operations impact the long-term health of the state. Coloradans should wonder especially what happens to unproductive wells. Currently, wells are self-bonded. Here, companies operating more than 100 Colorado wells purchase a $100,000 statewide blanket bond which covers an unlimited number of wells. Such a low bonding rate underfunds abandonment costs, covering less than one-sixth, according to former Gov. John Hickenlooper’s estimates. These practices leave Colorado taxpayers to pay for properly abandoning wells across the state.

The petroleum industry seems unmotivated to leave the state better than it found it. Colorado’s oversight system for ensuring a desirable place to live, work and visit is flawed since each inadequately abandoned well both presents a financial burden that should belong to industry, not taxpayers, and creates potential risks to the health and safety of Coloradans.

Certainly, times have changed and these changes call us to rethink how to balance health and safety interests of Coloradans with economic interests of the petroleum industry. These two issues conflict, with health and safety impacts becoming more serious as petroleum operations increasingly encroach on neighborhoods. You will hear quite a bit in the coming weeks about this legislation. Pay close attention and think about the future of Colorado and of Coloradans. We need sensible regulations that improve the ability of Colorado to adequately oversee the petroleum industry and that promote fully the health and safety of Coloradans.

Karen Tonso, PhD, is a former petroleum engineer and professor emerita. Four generations of her family worked or are working in the oilfields.