Trump’s bad behavior

is obvious to many

I disagree with a recent letter about President Donald Trump.

Trump has the maturity of a small child. He is inconsistent, rude and has a problem with the truth. His bad behavior and lack of character is evident to many and our children and grandchildren are watching.

This isn’t about politics; it’s about respectability and decency. It doesn’t take a doctor or a rocket scientist to see that he is unstable. When you speak of hate and political ignorance, look to Trump. It’s about an individual with no moral compass. The shame is that folks refuse to acknowledge the truth.

Jannie Redwine, Pueblo

Impeachment isn't

Democrats' best play

Note to pro-impeachment progressives: You may want to rethink your game and plan for a longer-term strategy. President Donald Trump's bombastic, sexist and racist rhetoric is your best friend in this regard. Just as the president has remade the Republican Party in his own image, and 90 percent-plus Republicans condone and endorse these Trumpian views, so he may ultimately end up destroying this particular aspect of his party.

Of equal importance, you probably don't want "the Stepford Vice" Mike Pence becoming the president. By doing your constitutional duties and keeping the president's "feet to the fire" for the next two years, while actually addressing and trying to solve some of the serious problems our nation faces, could be the best way to ensure a one-term presidency.

Ken Peterson, Pueblo

There's more than one

type of socialism

I am continually amused by the parade of letters in The Pueblo Chieftain from folks on the right who are obsessed with socialism. They are fond of the Margaret Thatcher sentiment that with socialism, “eventually you run out of other people's money.”

Yet the folks on the right seem to have no problem spending other people’s money. By enacting corporate tax cuts, the national debt is exploding in a period when it should be shrinking. Corporate socialism relies on a future generation, the grandkids of the shrinking middle class, to cover the shortfall.

It’s socialism, but for the rich. And then it’s okay.

Ray Davis, Colorado City

Esgar didn't represent

constituents on gun vote

In The Pueblo Chieftain, there was the article about the so-called "red flag" gun bill and state Rep. Daneya Esgar's vote.

Let me first say that I've voted for her twice in the past, but never will again. Although I do not agree with her vote on this bill, that is another discussion altogether. My (and hopefully your) big problem is Ms. Esgar either forgot the definition of the word "representative" or simply does not care about it.

The story talked about her telling of a past boyfriend holding a gun to her head and pulling the trigger. Let me say that this is horrible and no one should ever go through an experience like this. That being said, this is a very personal reason to cast a vote. She was voted to be a representative of us. She stated that she voted due to her personal story. That is not what her job is. If she refuses to find out, or just does not care what her constituents think, then she should not be representing us.

If she wants to voice her personal opinions, then that's her right as a registered voter. Her job as a representative is to put her personal opinions aside and represent the views of her constituents. This always should be done, regardless of her (or any elected officials) personal feelings. If she cannot separate the two, then she is not fit to do the job she was elected for and should resign her duties.

Michael Rello, Pueblo West