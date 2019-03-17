House Bill 1185, which eliminates Columbus Day and replaces this with Colorado Day, should be viewed as a slap in the face and offensive to anyone of Italian descent. I am not of Italian descent and I am offended. Those of Italian descent should be proud of their heritage and to the contributions made to this country.

This bill divides people of this state. To say that a holiday, which has been unofficially celebrated in this country since the 18th century and officially celebrated since Franklin Delano Roosevelt signed into law in 1937, is ludicrous and divisive.

The political correctness of this country has no bounds. I have heard the innuendo and false claims concerning Christopher Columbus and twisting the truth to fit agendas is and never has been the path that should be taken. Stand with me on this issue and contact your representatives at the state Capitol.

This is the one day of the year when Italian-American communities across the United States celebrate a national holiday that celebrates us.

The legacy and accomplishments of Columbus deserve to be celebrated. He was a man ahead of his time and a fearless explorer and brilliant navigator whose daring discovery changed the course of history.

Columbus has frequently been falsely blamed for the actions of those who came after him and is the victim of horrific slander concerning his conduct.

Longtime Stanford University Professor Carol Delaney has done extensive research that debunks many of the negative myths about Columbus. In fact, she paints a positive portrait of a man who had generally benign relations with the Native Americans and has been unfairly blamed for everything that ever went wrong in the New World after his arrival. Her article, "Critics of Columbus Day get history wrong," provides some of the misconceptions.

Because Columbus Day has special meaning — including to many Italian Americans and Catholics — efforts to repeal, diminish or replace Columbus Day are unfair and hurtful to those communities.

Colorado has been celebrating Columbus Day for more than a century. Columbus Day parades and celebrations are longstanding traditions in the state.

The evidence against Columbus comes from Bartolomé de las Casas. Scholars have long shown that de las Casas was prone to hyperbole and exaggeration.

The accusations against Columbus are not founded in reality as Bartolome de las Casas was only eight years old in 1492. He never sailed with Columbus, or even met him, and is not considered a credible witness or historian. A court of law would consider this type of allegation to be hearsay at best.

State Sen. Larry Crowder is a fifth generation Coloradan who represents 16 counties in south central and southeastern Colorado.