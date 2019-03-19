Symphony production was

elaborate, international

On March 9, the Pueblo Symphony, under the direction of Jacob Chi, presented one of the most beautiful and elaborate masterworks written: Requiem, composed by Giuseppe Verdi in the 1800s.

Just as Verdi wrote this complex piece as a collaborative work, the Pueblo Symphony continued this concept in its presentation. Extra musicians were added to the orchestra (four bassoons); two choirs, the Pueblo Choral Society and the combined choirs of Colorado State University-Pueblo; and four magnificent soloists.

It was made international by Chi’s connections with orchestras in Mexico. Kate Burt, who owns an opera company in Guanajuato, Mexico, provided the bass and tenor soloists. The soprano was from Chihuahua, Mexico, and the mezzo, who now resides in the Denver area, has a doctorate from the University of Colorado.

I am sure Pueblo Symphony Executive Director June King spent many hours coordinating this special performance. And my thanks go to David Volk and Dana Ihm for preparing the choral sections. This was a memorable evening for those who performed and for those who attended.

Betsy Barto, Pueblo

Republicans didn't oppose

Civil Rights, Voting Rights Acts

I am responding to a gentleman who wrote to the newspaper and said that if it were not for progressive Democrats, we would not have the Civil Rights Act or the Voting Rights Act, which were opposed by Republicans.

I learned something completely different in school and thought I would set the record straight for those who try to change the facts to fit their agenda. About 82 percent of the Republicans in the United States Senate voted for the Civil Rights Act compared to 69 percent of the super-majority Democrats.

The "no" vote consisted of 78 percent Democrats, who also filibustered for 74 days. About 80 percent of the Republicans in the House of Representatives voted for the Civil Rights Act, while only 61 percent of the Democrats gave their support. The Voting Rights Act was supported by 79 percent of the Republicans in the House and 72 percent of the Democrats.

That doesn't sound like Republican opposition to me.

Mark Mares, Pueblo

Border arrests show

there is an emergency

There were a record number of arrests at the border in the month of February. There were about 36,000 families apprehended at the southern border in February. Those are the ones we caught. Who knows how many others who weren't caught? Plus all the individuals who bleed through the border every day.

President Donald Trump's numbers are surpassing former President Barack Obama's, yet Trump is trying to curb this problem and have orderly immigration. By screening people, as they should be.

How can anyone say there is not an emergency situation at the border? I am just baffled how Congress just sits back and lets America be decimated.

Almost 36,000 families in one month. Let's project that out over time. How are we going to water all these people? Where are we going to find the resources? We can't afford it. We are not the universal playground for the world.

People like me and you should not be forced to find it. Fentanyl, meth and cocaine are poring through the border in record amounts. Stand up and make your voices heard.

Jody Carper, Pueblo

America's debt

is driving us down

The debt makes ideology irrelevant.

A letter writer hit the nail on the head in a recent Sunday opinion page when he pointed out the futility of shunning socialism when the supply-side capitalism of the past 40 years has resulted in unparalleled national debt.

We can’t blame the national debt on either party, ideology, nor even on politicians. The American people have demanded that government provide every possible advantage and luxury without attempting to pay for it.

No surprise, then, that we’ve now hired a president who is a known scam artist, and who, despite every financial advantage, has declared many bankruptcies and promised all sorts of wonderful improvements to the American public without ever having considered the dollars and cents of them.

Such magical thinking can only result in disaster.

Tom Simms, Pueblo