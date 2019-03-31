Pueblo’s Electric Utility Commission recently recommended that the city move forward with the second phase of a study to determine whether it’s feasible to break away from Black Hills Energy and form a municipal electric company.

However, before the City Council commits another $100,000 or more of taxpayer dollars toward that study, now might be a good time to figuratively trip the breaker switch and reset.

In phase one of the study, which set Pueblo residents back $122,000, EES Consulting Inc. concluded that it is feasible for the city to start its own utility company. That is not, pardon the pun, a shocking position for the consultants to take. They stand to collect more money if Pueblo hires them to study the issue further.

EES Consulting estimated that Pueblo could cover the switch-over expenses for somewhere between $225 million and $334 million. The consultants also suggested that a city-run utility could save $160 million over 20 years, which presumably could be passed along to customers in the form of lower rates.

First of all, $225 million to $334 million is a pretty substantial investment for a community of our size, even if the projected savings panned out over the long term. But according to Vance Crocker, vice president for Black Hills operations in Colorado, there are plenty of reasons to doubt the accuracy of the first phase of the consultants’ report.

For example, Crocker said EES Consulting overestimated Pueblo customers’ electrical usage by 100,000 megawatts per year. The consultants’ figures were 15 percent higher than the actual usage, which is a significant variation. Less electrical usage means less revenue for the utility company, so that calls the consultants’ savings projections into question.

Crocker said the consultants also were overly optimistic about what the costs of making such a transition would be. For instance, EES Consulting pegged expected legal costs in the range of $4 million to $10 million. For comparison, the city of Boulder, which is in the midst of setting up its own municipal electric utility, has spent $19 million so far and counting.

Also, EES Consulting estimated Pueblo’s start-up costs for a new utility at $1 million, while Boulder’s costs are expected to be about $28 million.

Bear in mind that Boulder has about 48,000 customers compared to Pueblo’s 54,000. So, if anything, Pueblo’s costs probably should be forecast as slightly higher than Boulder’s.

But let’s assume for a second that EES Consulting’s estimates are 100 percent accurate and the costs would skew to the low end of the scale. That’s still a $225 million investment for a city that has trouble paying for basic services like street repair and code enforcement.

At this point, it would seem sensible for the City Council to conduct one or more public hearings to determine if the community really wants to move forward with this.

Whatever course the council chooses, let’s hope the decision is based in logic and common sense rather than emotion. Emotion seemed to carry the day when the council selected a new operator to run the local animal shelter, and we’re all seeing how well that turned out.