Raising my two daughters has been the greatest joy of my life. When they were little, we would sit for hours snuggled up in our pajamas, reading a book at night as they drifted off to sleep. They grew up so fast and, today, they are starting their own families.

Now, I’m the proud grandma of the sweetest grandbaby in Colorado. The thing I want the very most for her is the same thing I wanted for my girls — to have the building blocks of a healthy and successful life. I want her to have a world-class education, good health and, of course, a whole lot of snuggles from her grandma.

This is what I want for every child in Colorado.

Gov. Jared Polis and I are thrilled about our plan to help every Colorado child access full-day kindergarten and we are thankful to legislators on both sides of the aisle for making this a priority. It’s the right thing to do for our students, families, school districts and our economy. It will help students perform better academically and it will save families and school districts money, which will help our economy perform even better.

But as a health care expert, I see yet another benefit of full day kindergarten: That is, improved health outcomes for our children.

Early education and health care are undeniably linked in a number of essential ways.

First, having children in the classroom longer will help teachers and administrators identify students with special educational and health needs. Catching an issue earlier rather than later and intervening to treat the child could make the difference between success and failure later in school and later in life.

Second, schools are often the centers of communities and for parents or guardians who may not be able to bring their children to the doctor on a regular basis, the school can be a backstop for identifying and treating health issues. School health clinics and school nurses are one of the first lines of response to protect students from sickness and injury.

That’s not just good for the health of our children — it’s good for the health care system as a whole because early identification and treatment of health issues can prevent bigger problems and bigger health bills down the road.

Third, the social benefits of full-day kindergarten can have a positive impact on students’ emotional and mental health. Studies have shown that full-day kindergarten helps students get along better with others, contributing not only to better social skills, but better emotional and mental well-being.

Fourth, enrolling in full-day kindergarten helps ensure that low-income children can benefit from free, nutritious meals. Children who are most vulnerable to malnutrition and under-nutrition too often come from low-income families — the same families who are typically unable to pay for kindergarten out of their own pockets.

It’s hard for children to learn when they’re hungry and even harder for them to maintain their health. By ensuring children have proper nutrition, they can learn more in the classroom and prevent health issues resulting from unhealthy diets, like childhood obesity and diabetes.

Finally, children who spend more time in school, especially at an early age, often reach higher levels of achievement later in school and into their careers. And higher-income earners are more likely to have health insurance and less likely to have significant chronic health problems.

Education does not exist in a vacuum and neither does health care. They are interrelated to each other, along with other environmental factors in a student’s life.

Full-day kindergarten isn’t just important for family and school budgets; it’s important for the health of our kids. We have an obligation to give our children and grandchildren the strongest possible early childhood education and the best health care we can. And the ripple effect from full-day kindergarten will be felt throughout a child’s life.

Investing in full-day kindergarten for every child in Colorado will lead to better educational outcomes and better health outcomes. It’s the smart thing to do and the right thing to do. Let’s get it done!

Dianne Primavera is Colorado's lieutenant governor.