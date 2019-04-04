What’s the difference between Pueblo’s search for a homeless shelter and the ferris wheel at the Colorado State Fair? When the fair is over, the ferris wheel stops.

In contrast, the homeless shelter search seems to spin on and on forever.

In the latest development, city officials are expected to soon consider a recommendation by the Pueblo Coalition on the Homeless to use a building at 728 W. Fourth St. as a permanent shelter. The building was once the Wayside Cross Rescue Mission, then a shelter operated by the Pueblo Rescue Mission, until it closed in 2017.

The location has one big advantage: It’s apparently the only property in the city that’s currently zoned for use as a shelter.

However, it also has at least one big disadvantage: It’s not exactly in turn-key condition. The building would need to be gutted and renovated, which city officials estimate could cost about $1.3 million.

A state grant and funds from the Pueblo Rescue Mission could be used to offset part of that cost, although the city still would be expected to pay for one quarter of the total expenses.

City Councilman Mark Aliff, who co-chairs the homeless coalition, said there have been no community forums planned to discuss whether the city should have a permanent shelter as opposed to one that’s only open during the cold-weather months. Aliff said that’s because the Pueblo Rescue Mission wants to run a permanent shelter.

Kathy Cline, Pueblo Rescue Mission’s executive director, said a permanent shelter would be preferable because it would give workers there the type of day-to-day contact they need with the city’s homeless to establish relationships that might lead to getting those who are willing and able into more stable housing situations.

That’s a noble goal — and one people in the community might well support. However, it hasn’t been explained to the public very clearly. As it stands, the community probably is divided among those who would support a permanent shelter, those who want only a temporary shelter, and those who don’t think the community should make any provisions for the homeless at all.

It would seem like part of the homeless coalition’s mission should be to educate people about the different options and build consensus toward whatever plans they pitch to city government.

When the coalition was formed, it was touted as a group that would look into other issues linked to homelessness, such as panhandling, transitional housing and work programs. Aliff said there is a subcommittee working on “supportive housing,” but most of the coalition’s focus has been on the shelter issue.

People might be more inclined to support a shelter if they also were hearing at the same time about initiatives to reduce panhandling and find transitional housing and jobs for the homeless. Absent those kinds of efforts, a shelter may be a very tough sell, especially for the owners of homes and businesses that are located closest to it.

The Bible says the poor always will be with us. The shelter issue might be, too, unless a different approach is taken in planning for one.