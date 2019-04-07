The Pledge of Allegiance. School-age kids all across the country mindlessly recite these widely known words on a daily basis. Whether it’s a kindergartener reading the words off of a brightly colored poster on their classroom wall, or an eighth grader, like myself, saying the phrases in a bored tone every morning, no one really seems to put much thought into the process these days. But the pledge has a deeper meaning — a meaning far beyond what younger children can comprehend.

There are people who gave their lives to provide everyone else with a safe place to live and do as they please. To me, saying the words of the Pledge of Allegiance should be more than just a mindless habit at the start of each day. It should be a promise, not only to America, but to ourselves, that we will do everything in our power to honor this country and the continuous gifts and privileges it provides.

Let’s take the first section of these words into consideration: “I pledge allegiance to the flag of the United States of America and to the republic for which it stands.” By saying this, citizens promise loyalty to our beloved country and the fair government that keeps society running smoothly. They promise to honor the freedom, rights and responsibility that the banner symbolizes. When I say these words at the beginning of my day, I think of it as proving my faith and loyalty to the United States and showing my understanding of the way our government works to protect the people.

The second part says: “One nation, under God, indivisible.” These words especially tend to be confusing to young students across the region. I think of it this way — we are all united as one nation, governed by whichever God you believe in (Christian or otherwise), which makes our bonds with each other virtually unbreakable. Our policy of freedom keeps this country united as a whole, unable to be divided in a way unlike any other country in the world.

The last section simply states: “With liberty and justice for all.” To me, this phrase means that the United States offers freedom and fair treatment for each and every person who enters its borders, no matter their race, ethnicity, religious beliefs, gender or sexual orientation. It says that discrimination is simply not something people should have to worry about in this country, that people can be whoever they want without fear of being tormented.

This is, to me at least, the most important part of the pledge. It shows our country’s willingness to provide independence and fairness to everyone who seeks it. Personally, the Pledge of Allegiance is a lot more than just a bunch of words for school-age children to mindlessly utter at the start of every day. To me, saying these words shows a person’s promise to this country to be loyal and respect the government that protects the rights of the people. It shows their willingness to honor the policy of freedom that keeps the region united as a whole, unable to be separated by our differences and, possibly most importantly, these simple phrases ensure that discrimination is never something anyone has to endure here, no matter who they are, what they look like, or what they believe.

Leila Snider, the middle school essay winner, is an eighth grader at Skyview Middle School.