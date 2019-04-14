In a March 31 editorial, The Pueblo Chieftain asked intriguing questions concerning the prudence of moving forward with phase two of Pueblo’s public electric utility feasibility study. The first phase was completed in January and examined the technical, economic and legal issues in terminating the city’s franchise agreement with Black Hills Energy and establishing a public power provider.

The study found that ratepayers would save 10 percent to 12 percent off their current electric bills by creating a public power utility. The Chieftain questioned the accuracy of the consultants’ data, as well as the study’s conclusions. Their star witness for the critique was Vance Crocker, vice president of Colorado operations for BHE. Understandably, Mr. Crocker disagrees with the study’s findings, which do not support a continuation of our contract with this company.

When Winter Park, Fla.’s municipalization consultant Jerry Warren spoke at the Electric Utility Commission in Pueblo on May 8, 2018, he was clear about one thing: Around the country, every effort to break away has always produced a response from the incumbent utility that “the consultant’s feasibility study is wrong.” The American Public Power Association says that roughly 40 communities have broken away during the last four decades, and every one has realized lower bills and higher reliability.

Consider each of The Chieftain’s concerns with the phase one feasibility study. First, the newspaper raised the issue of the study’s cost estimate to purchase the electric distribution system — between $257 million and $334 million. This looks like a much bigger number than the $164 million we would save over 20 years.

Actually, the study says we would buy the distribution system over time, the way you buy a house with a mortgage. Legally, all the “house payments” would be made from the electric bills we pay. The study said that even while we are making these payments, and buying wholesale electricity, and paying for the operation of the utility, we will still pay 10 percent to 12 percent less than we pay now.

Crocker said EES Consulting overestimated Pueblo customers’ electrical usage by 100,000 megawatt hours per year. BHE reported sales of 1,901,235 megawatts in its last annual report to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, the exact figure used by the consultants.

Crocker says the city consumed 791,348 megawatts (41 percent of the total BHE load), serving 54,000 meters (56 percent of the total meters). These figures don’t make sense.

Crocker questioned legal cost estimates of $4 million to $10 million for our transition to public power, when Boulder’s were $19 million. Actually our costs will be lower, precisely because Boulder’s were so high. There were many legal disputes between the city of Boulder and its investor-owned utility, Xcel Energy. Precedents have now been established for the thorny questions and many of the steps will be much clearer for us.

Crocker questioned the estimate of $1 million in start-up costs, when Boulder’s were $28 million. As EES noted, start-up costs will depend entirely on the structure of the new utility. If billing builds on Pueblo Water’s database (as the city’s wastewater utility does), costs will be reduced. The same is true if operations and maintenance are contracted to one of our fine nearby electric co-operatives. Start-up costs will be estimated in the phase two study, but once again, we are not Boulder.

Finally, The Chieftain and Mr. Crocker expressed concerns about the city’s capacity to manage an enterprise of this magnitude, given recent challenges with street repairs and animal control. Pueblo’s Energy Future shares those concerns and advocates for a new enterprise utility like Pueblo Water — a limited-purpose, semi-autonomous unit of local government.

The findings of the phase one feasibility study were encouraging and worth the money. But we the people can’t vote on this until we know a lot more of the details: Exactly which of those substations is outside the city limits and what is it worth? Exactly how would this enterprise utility be organized and how will it be accountable to the ratepayers? Exactly how will the new utility honor important union contracts and specific new jobs for current BHE workers? And how about a request for information from wholesale power providers to get real estimates on what the power will cost?

Answers to these questions are why it is so important to go forward with phase two. Yes, this whole thing is a bold initiative, but it could be one of the most valuable economic development moves our community has ever undertaken.

David Cockrell is a member of Pueblo’s Energy Future.