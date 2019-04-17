Too often we overlook the convenience and reliability of electric service, forgetting to consider the complexities and behind-the-scenes work required to deliver electricity to homes and businesses. With the flip of a switch, we can cool our homes, light up rooms and power TVs and other appliances, all thanks to our highly-skilled employees, especially our hardworking and experienced International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 667 linemen, who are dedicated to maintaining and ensuring reliable service.

Linemen function as the backbone of Black Hills Energy’s electric service. The work of a lineman is high risk, complex and physically and mentally demanding. It requires specialized education and years of apprenticeship, safety training and hands-on experience. Linemen build, maintain and repair our electric lines, oftentimes risking serious injury in dangerous conditions and inclement weather.

Whether they’re out in the field inspecting power lines, climbing poles and transmission towers to fix damages, installing new equipment or dealing with downed trees, linemen are constantly in the line of danger and we’re grateful for the daily sacrifices they make to deliver an extremely important service for residents and businesses alike.

Due in large part to our locally based linemen, our service in Southern Colorado is among the most reliable in the country. Average downtime after a power outage is less than an hour, not multiple hours or days experienced by some of our neighboring utilities, which puts us in the top 25 percent of all electric utilities in the United States.

Most recently, this was exemplified by the efforts of our linemen during and after the bomb cyclone storm in March when hurricane-strength winds hit Southern Colorado and surrounding states. Our team’s preparation began early in the week prior to the storm’s arrival — we activated established response plans and worked directly with customers to realistically anticipate the impact.

At the peak of the storm, approximately 11,000 Black Hills customers were without power. Our linemen mobilized quickly to address outages, working tirelessly to restore power to more than 96 percent of customers by 6 a.m. the next day. Power was restored to the remaining customers within a day and a half.

Several customers reached out to us following the storm to express gratitude for the work our linemen performed. They witnessed Black Hills linemen braving hazardous conditions to restore electricity, knowing the potentially serious implications for many of our neighbors, including seniors and customers who depend on life-supporting medical devices and equipment.

As the grateful customers noted, our linemen and service crews went above and beyond to restore power and we’re so appreciative of their efforts. Safe, reliable service is a top priority for our linemen because they know how important it is to our customers. Electricity powers day-to-day life at home and work — it means our Southern Colorado neighbors can count on their schools, homes, offices, banks, hospitals and businesses to be powered properly and consistently.

Dependable electric service also helps enable economic development and we’re humbled to power and help attract organizations that make our local communities such a great place to live, work and visit.

Not only do our linemen play an important part within Black Hills, they also serve an integral role in our communities. By volunteering with local schools and organizations like the Boys & Girls Clubs of Pueblo County, our linemen act as role models for our youth and future leaders, opening up young students’ minds to future careers and possibilities in STEM fields — science, technology, engineering and math.

This is why students frequently recognize Black Hills linemen by name when asked who they admire and aspire to be like someday.

Today, on National Lineman Appreciation Day, we’d like to extend our heartfelt appreciation to all of our linemen. We’re grateful for your daily sacrifices and contributions that allow us to maintain the reliable electric service we’ve all come to expect and rely on, while helping contribute to economic development in Southern Colorado.

You are the true heroes of Black Hills and we wouldn’t be able to operate or do business without you. We love our linemen and we appreciate you today and every day!

Vance Crocker is the vice president of Colorado electric operations for Black Hills Energy, proudly serving 96,000 customers in Southern Colorado.