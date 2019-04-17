Christians don't have

to take vows of poverty

To the writer of April 12 letter regarding immigrants: Sir, thank goodness you are in the vast minority. Being a Christian does not mean giving until we are all in debt or totally broke. Thanks for your input, misguided as it was.

Penny Russell, Pueblo

CSU-Pueblo budget cuts

are a huge loss for school

It was sad to hear that many positions at Colorado State University-Pueblo will be lost due to budget shortfalls.

Many of the affected employees have been loyal and supportive to the university and its students for several decades. Their tremendous amount of knowledge will be a huge loss.

Since enrollment is down, were any of the provosts, vice presidents and their assistants’ positions also eliminated? If the university gets any top heavier, it might just topple over. I strongly believe that more guidance and oversight is needed from the governing body in Fort Collins.

Brigitte Williams, Pueblo

Sarah Shaw was a talent

who will be sorely missed

There are few difference makers in this world. Sarah Shaw was one of them. Her gentle, loving, motherly interaction with generations of young dancers was the epitome of a true teacher who graced her profession.

Her style that established a tight family atmosphere certainly stood the test of time. We always will remember this amazing woman who brought so much good to Pueblo and the thousands of kids who were lucky to have her as their dance teacher. She always had my admiration as an observing parent of one of those children.

Nancy J. Lopez, Pueblo

Mayor misfires in approach

to East Side grocery store

As an enthusiastic supporter of a mayor, I sadly grade the mayor’s approach to Pueblo’s persistent problems as a ‘C.’ For Mayor Nick Gradisar to say that the city shouldn’t help fund an East Side grocery store and for Jim Shaw say that the Pueblo Economic Development Corp. can’t help is ludicrous. It appears that the best Mayor Gradisar can do is to offer a long talk about buses. Has Mayor Gradisar ridden the buses? PEDCO says they can only help new businesses.

East Side problems are systemic and cannot, and should not, be solved by putting another bureaucracy in the mix. It’s something else to blame. Something else to drain city money to solve a problem that isn’t the solution. We need solutions, not more bus routes. People can walk to the store, but can’t put gas in a car they can’t afford.

At one time, LaGree wanted to reopen the space as a grocery store. Pueblo bureaucracy seems dumbfounded when it comes to East Side solutions.

Why? According to The Pueblo Chieftain, in January 2018, "Pueblo County and city officials couldn’t provide as much as $3 million in remodeling costs and that the empty store was likely to become a new branch of the Pueblo Community Health Center." I thought that was why we elected a mayor, to cut through this kind of self-defeating, short-sighted behavior and work this out for the benefit of the community.

Dave Mynatt, Pueblo

Understanding what

treason really means

I have read in print someone commenting about treason who obviously is quite ignorant, and stuck in the 1960s, or both.

Treason is not against the president or Donald Trump, it's an act against the United States Constitution and the American people.

Have you ever read the U.S. Constitution and can you comprehend its meaning? Obviously not. The 1960s must have been good to you. Maybe put the pipe down, get a haircut, put that idiotic sign down you had on Main Street because of a "pothole," pun intended. Educate yourself.

Jody Carper, Pueblo