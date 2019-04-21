Republicans shouldn't fear

expanded voter registration

It is with growing amusement that I read some of your reader/writers conservative/ Republicans, presumably are still crying about how those Democrats are trying to expand voter registration. FYI, by the way, I believe that the ultra-right politically correct terms for those Democrats is the liberal/progressive/socialist/ fascist party.

Especially now that Dinesh D'Souza has informed us that Mussolini started as a socialist and that Adolf Hitler actually called his political party National Socialists. What more proof does one need? (Ah, those wacky far-right conspiracy theories — what a giggle.)

If your ideas have integrity and actually could serve the greater national good, it would seem that you would want to expand the voter base rather than shrink it. Then you might get a mandate to further implement those ideas.

Or are the current conservative ideas and policies lacking in expressed outcomes and transparency? So far, all I've seen are attacks against current policies, with no viable alternatives presented. Empty, fear-based rhetoric does not make America great. Next, we will probably be hearing that gerrymandering and the Electoral College are being unfairly attacked.

Ken Peterson, Pueblo

Another way to save

on our electric rates

Our advocates for a city-owned electric company allege that we will save 10 percent to 12 percent a month on our electric bills with a city-owned electric company. The City Council is willing to spend hundreds of thousands to convince us that this is true.

Here is simple math for all to consider: Currently the city levies a 3.7 percent sales tax on our electric bills with Black Hills Energy. There is also that franchise fee of 3 percent the city collects as you can see on your electric bills. Total of the two is 6.7 percent. If the city were to drop those two items from our bills,we would be close to saving 10 percent as advocates tout if the city owned the electric facility and delivery lines.

This 6.7 percent amounts to at $7 million a year that feeds city of Pueblo budget. If the city owns the structure for electricity delivery, then the franchise fee will stop. As to the sales tax, that remains for us to pay if the city budget is to have cash for essential operations.

Larry Fancher, Pueblo

What we're willing

to pay instead of taxes

Americans hate taxes. It's been that way since the British Parliament imposed the stamp tax to help fund the French and Indian war. From their point of view, it was a reasonable tax in order to pay the troops required to secure the colonies (defense spending). Everyone knows how that turned out.

"Taxation without representation," they said was a despotic evil that had to be overthrown. While on the other hand we love, the "free" market, we think it provides goods and services more efficiently and fairly than any other system.

It is ironic that Americans hate taxing themselves for the public good and in spite of representation, yet will blithely pay corporations for essentially the same services — yet have zero representation and are in fact subjected to exploitation. Here are a few examples: Want transportation? Buy a car (tax), need fuel (tax), gotta insure it (tax), need maintenance (tax). Want good roads for your 800/month car? (tax).

Imagine the transportation network if one-third of that wealth went to public transportation. Want a quality education? We will tax ourselves minimally to support the institution, then you can take out a loan to pay the balance (tax). Want health care? Buy insurance (tax). There are many more examples, I challenge you to find a few of your own.

Gunnar Burton, Pueblo

Waters showed ignorance

on bank loan issues

I would like to give you an example of how our country got this screwed up. One would like to think the best and the brightest are serving us and running our congressional committees. Wrong! Rep Maxine Waters from California chairs the Financial Services Committee, which among other things does oversight of banks and their activities.

During a recent hearing, she started dressing down the chief executive officers of major banks there for how terrible they have been treating students on student loans and implying they are the reason the students are overburdened with debt to generate bank profits. Finally, one of the bankers informed this uninformed genius that they no longer do these loans because the government under Barack Obama took them over in 2010.

She is the chair person only because of tenure. She is 80 years old. Yelling about impeachment must be very tiring at her age. She is incompetent and only the people who vote for her are less intelligent.

Bob Farson, Pueblo

Sanctuary cities will get

a dose of their own medicine

Thank you, President Donald Trump, for your response to the Democrat/liberal/progressive/socialists who wanted all those United States law-breaking illegals to be welcomed with open arms. Now our great President Trump has obliged your welcoming of these lawbreakers in your sanctuary cities.

Take and keep those illegal lawbreakers and see how much you Love your new tenants. Please keep them out of Pueblo County. They always say be careful for what you wish for.

This will be the greatest happening since the introduction of the M&M's on Sept. 10, 1941. Happy days are here again.

Jim Prelesnik, Pueblo