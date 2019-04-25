As House Bill 19-1295 moves through the Legislature, it will replace the century-old patronage practice of the governor appointing the public trustee in the 10 large counties of the state. Pueblo County is one of those counties that will be effected.

The public trustees facilitate the state’s foreclosure and releases of deeds of trusts. In most of the other counties, the functions are handled through the county treasurer’s offices. HB19-1295 will move those functions for the large counties, Pueblo County included, to the county treasurers' offices.

During my service as Pueblo County public trustee, I came to realize that this system was an outdated and archaic practice. The actual functions of the office of public trustee have nothing to do with politics. It is strictly an administrative function of handling the foreclosure and release of deeds of trust for the property owners of the county the public trustee serves.

To me, this should a function of county government and be part of the county administrative offices.

The appointed trustees operate pretty much on an autonomous basis, being accountable only to the governor, although their budgets are reviewed by the county commissioners.

In this current system, there is no local accountability and no accountability to the property owners the system serves. We have seen this system being abused, not only by some of the public trustees who served with me during my terms, but most recently under Gov. John Hickenlooper’s terms when the majority of the appointed public trustees were asked to resign due to questionable practices.

In 2008, I started on a letter writing campaign in an attempt to educate the public and the Legislature about my observations while working within this system. In 2008, 2012 and 2018, I wrote letters to key players in trying to get a bill started and/or passed to change this patronage practice that, in my opinion, has outlived its usefulness.

I meet with representatives of The Pueblo Chieftain and local legislators. They all listened to me and most agreed the law should be changed. However, all stated that they did not see the likelihood of any governor giving up the power of his appointments. So for the most part, I was ignored. Over the years, attempts have been made to get a bill passed, and each time it has failed.

Fast forward to 2019 and HB19-1295. I immediately started on my letter writing campaign again. How exciting to finally see this happening! I had the privileged of being asked by Eric Bergman, policy director for Colorado Counties, Inc. to testify at the bill reading in the House of Representatives April 10. I drove in the blizzard to the state Capitol and was prepared to testify.

However, the bill reading was postponed due to the storm. It is my understanding that my concerns and testimony were part of the hearing when it was held April 15. The bill has been working its way through the legislative process. It was approved by the Senate State Affairs Committee this week and awaits consideration by the full Senate.

As these functions move into the county government structure, my hope is that there will be more stability, less uncertainty for the staff and more accountability locally under the county administrative umbrella.

As the foreclosure numbers have dropped over the last 15 years, there seems to be no need for the appointed public trustee system. A least one appointed trustee was not able to receive his salary last year due to the decrease in revenue in the office.

The public trustee salary was increased to $72,500 under the last administration. This will be reduced to a stipend of $12,500 yearly to the county treasurers who will oversee the facilitation of the public trustee functions. This is an “end of an era” that needs to be changed and has been a long time coming.

It is my understanding that Gov. Jared Polis is supportive of this change and I applaud him for this position.

Sponsors of HB19-1295 are Sen. Ray Scott, Rep. Janice Rich and Speaker of the House K.C. Becker. I thank them for their support of this bill.

Peggy Foley served for two terms as the Pueblo County public trustee under Gov. Bill Owens. Foley served as president of the Colorado Public Trustee Association during her tenure. She also served on the Attorney General’s Foreclosure Task Force and the legislative committee of the CPTA. She was the first woman to serve as the public trustee for Pueblo County.