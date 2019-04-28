Is federal government

providing cyber security?

When submitting a letter to the editor to The Pueblo Chieftain online, a person must certify that he/she is not a troll bot. I find it curious that President Donald Trump eliminated the cyber security department from our intelligence community and the Department of Homeland Security. Is it possible that our very own local newspaper is more cyber secure than our own government?

Also, I believe that our domestic terrorism program has been eliminated. Just how secure are our citizens?

Tom Carpenter, Pueblo

'Trump tiger' is dangerous

to our democratic government

As difficult as it is to gain traction on matters of national politics, it still is important to acknowledge that people in general are not conservative on all matters. Some matters yes — on all issues, no.

By now, in the midst of a perpetual campaign of horrendous misinformation, every American surely must see the national political momentum barreling us toward a fascist dictatorship. The president was not elected by a majority of the public vote, despite his contrary thunderbolts of misinformation.

His election was compromised then and his outlook tainted now by his mysterious relationship with militaristic regimes around the world. He is suspicious because he is secretive. He is lawless because he is without a moral compass. He pretends to omnipotence, but courting sycophantic fawning is not the same. He is hypersensitive and together with his lawless bend, he is dangerous to all Americans and maybe the world.

While some feel modern society has led to a general philosophy of nihilism, I am thinking more of the idiom of riding a tiger. The Chinese say that "he who rides a tiger is afraid to dismount." It is also said that when responsible for something risky, precarious or unsafe, it is thought safer to continue than it is to quit. So it is when confronting the President Donald Trump tiger. We must not be afraid of him.

David Mynatt, Pueblo

Councilman Schilling

is the voice of reason

I agree with City Councilman Bob Schilling, (the only councilman with common sense), for expressing reservations about creating Pueblo's own municipal electric utility. Currently, $122,000 has been spent on a useless phase one study and now phase two has been approved. That makes at least $244,000 to determine if this project is to be approved. If so, we will buy Black Hills assets for $334 million to save $160 million over 20 years. What a deal.

Mary Hardwick, Pueblo

School closures would impact

sports, extracurricular programs

Athletics is one of the extracurricular activities students can pursue during their high school years. Current varsity rosters from Max Preps reflects a total of 754 participants from the Pueblo high schools. Roster numbers include baseball, softball, girls/boys basketball, football, volleyball and girls/boys soccer. Excluded were swimming, track and tennis.

A two-school scenario would cut participation numbers to 377. Assuming the two schools maintain the same average roster sizes as the current four-school format. Certainly, one could argue rosters sizes could be increased, but playing time would be impacted and more participants may not even get a chance on the court or field.

One could make the argument eligibility requirements for participation keep students engaged in classes and that student athletes will be more likely to graduate as a result.

Subsequently, student athletes gain life lessons invaluable to them. Discipline, teamwork and dealing with failure, to name a few. Subsequently, they gain mentors/confidants they can turn to in the adults entrusted to coach and develop them outside the classroom.

A two-school format also would impact other extracurricular activities.

I’m wondering if the students of the opinion two schools is the best option took these points into consideration.

We need to look at this from more than a dollars-and-cents perspective. The costs of a decision of this magnitude are not simply monetary.

Why silence the Bell and Cannon games? Keep tradition alive.

Ed Pacheco, Pueblo

Concept of reparations

deserves a closer look

A recent letter to The Pueblo Chieftain mentioned reparations — that is, the idea that some form of compensation is due the descendants of those who had been enslaved in America as part of the African slave trade.

Writing in The New York Times, Tera Hunter, a professor of history and African-American studies at Princeton University, made the point that the idea of reparations in relation to slavery is not new. In 1862, President Abraham Lincoln signed a bill emancipating Washington’s slaves. The act included the payment of reparations, but in this case, the reparations were given to the former owners’ of the freed people, not the ex-slaves.

Professor Hunter wrote that slave owners “felt entitled to and often received compensation from local, colonial and state legislatures.” A 1804 act in New Jersey “included a clause that allowed slave owners to gain compensation by letting their bonds people go free and then reclaiming them as ‘bound out labor.’”

United States Sen. Cory Booker’s bill, as well as one introduced by Rep. John Conyers, would only provide for study of the subject of reparations, not any funds. It is far past time that the idea of reparations at least be studied.

Richard MacIndoe, Pueblo

Democrats in Congress

are just obstructionists

Two and a half years later, with $35 million in taxpayer money wasted, there was no collusion and the Democrats want to pursue obstruction charges for the next 18 months, at additional taxpayer expense. There is no obstruction, with no laws broken.

What is really scary is the extent of the hatred and stupidity toward President Donald Trump, to the detriment of our country's well being. Here is real obstruction. Anything goes when it comes to destroying Trump.

Little to nothing has been done this term by liberal obstructionist members of Congress. While real issues like infrastructure, the opiate crisis, health care, energy, immigration, tariffs, foreign affairs, budget and education are ignored.

We are paying these worthless shills, their staffs, their travel, health care and educational costs. It is more important for them to act like spoiled children than do their jobs. The executive and judicial branches should explore a way to impeach Congress.

How about fraud as legislators, not supporting their sworn oath to the United States Constitution? Since nothing is getting done, we could save millions of dollars. Democrats, you didn't even vote to support your New Green Deal. You make us deplorables look like Albert Einstein scholars. Your not fit to run anything and you don't deserve our respect or your positions in Congress.

Bob Farson, Pueblo

Full-day kindergarten

key to a good start

Full-day kindergarten must be a priority for our students to have the brightest beginning of their educational careers possible.

I always have been surrounded by education. I'm a sixth-generation teacher, received my master's in education to hone my teaching skills and I’m in my 11th year teaching children. Although in Pueblo our districts provide full-day kindergarten, statewide it is only funded for a half day.

As an educator, I have seen far too many students miss out on the myriad of benefits of this critical early support and it breaks my heart, as I’m sure it would yours. If legislation to fund full-day kindergarten passes this legislative session, we’ll receive the extra funds and our districts will be able to use them to benefit Pueblo students in many ways, like smaller class sizes.

This year, I have the distinct honor and pleasure of having one of my own two children in my kindergarten classroom. Having seen over and over the positive butterfly effect this early experience has on a young learner’s long-term course, I can tell you it is imperative that all of our children have this opportunity. The sooner we send them off to our shared future ready to positively impact the world, the better.

Bonnie Hendricks, Pueblo

Civic duty to participate

in school planning process

My wife is a retired middle school Spanish teacher, while I am a retired collegiate administrator. We separately visited the school exhibit options Pueblo City Schools (D60) is proposing. We do not have any children in the schools now or in the past.

We were impressed with the display. My conversations included lengthy discussions of options with the architect, the consultant to the architect and the school superintendent. In each case, they provided lots of information, without any biased commentary. The exhibits were carefully prepared, easy to understand and there was plenty of time for people to visit the several sites.

As educators, we have a high regard for what occurs in our schools. From our civic roles, we have a vested interest in the schools. Likewise, the business community often has advocated for better schools and better prepared students who are qualified to work in their businesses.

Whether you have children in the schools or you are a civic activist, a business person or a retired citizen, one thing is very clear. These are our schools, regardless of zip code, these are our teachers and support staff and these are our children, all of our children.

It is your civic duty to weigh in on this important decision regarding what your future schools should include and where they should be located. Finally, the current school board should be strongly complimented for their excellent exhibit.

Alvin Rivera, Pueblo