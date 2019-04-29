Ditching Black Hills would keep

more money in Pueblo

For those who are wondering about the benefits of replacing Black Hills Energy with a publicly owned utility company, I just want to say that one notable benefit would be that all the profits that are currently being sent to Rapid City, S.D., would remain in Pueblo. If Pueblo were to leave Black Hills, the estimated $120 million would stay in Pueblo.

As a community, we cannot afford to give this money to another state when we are financially struggling to even keep our schools open. I’m not saying this money would go toward schools, but I’m saying we can’t allow Black Hills to grow its wealth off our community’s back.

The time has come that we break away from Black Hills and of course the company is going to fight us on it. Wouldn’t you if you were no longer going to profit millions?

Sol Tafoya, Pueblo

Sen. Gardner takes ownership

of Trump's flaws with endorsement

Thank you, Sen. Cory Gardner, for endorsing President Donald Trump for re-election. You are now a proud co-owner in his latest business venture, an accurate name for which is Kakistocracy Trump, meaning government by the least capable, least competent and most unprincipled.

Your ownership includes:

Endorsement of his ongoing and accelerating contribution to the putrefaction of all things American, including the rule of law, the United States Constitution and a civil society.

Endorsement of America as a white supremacist society.

Endorsement of one of the most psychologically, intellectually, morally, ethically and thus behaviorally damaged units, ever.

Endorsement of his conflation of an entirely fictional image of himself with the public good.

Endorsement of his entirely self-referential degradation of all that disagree.

Endorsement of a psychopathic border policy.

Rubber stamp votes for unworthy federal judges and other Trump appointees.

Denial of the human role in global warming.

Having voted to end the American with Disabilities Act with absolutely no replacement in sight.

Having voted for a “tax deform” bill totally unable to pass muster in all macroeconomics and monetary theory classes I taught. Ditto in my international economics class for endorsement of his trade war.

Denial of basic human values and lack of moral compass.

Russia.

What a list of positives, Sen. Gardner, for you to run on.

Larry Simmons, Pueblo

Gardner is a throwback

to Republicans' glory days

I know words and deeds can be miles apart, especially when we are talking about politicians. But Sen. Cory Gardner said some things recently that I believe I could get behind. The Pueblo Chieftain, in an article about the Arkansas Conduit, reported: “Gardner said a (southern border) wall might be necessary in some places, though technology could also be used to monitor the border elsewhere.”

That is what both parties have been saying for years, before President Donald Trump.

Further, the Chieftain reported: “(Gardner) also said he sympathized with immigrants trying to escape chaotic and broken governments in Central and South America.”

Gardner even started to sound like the Republican Party of old, you know, the party of family values, when he said: “If I were in Venezuela today, I know I’d be trying to figure out a way to get my family to the United States.”

He sounds more "thousand points of light" there, more "shining city on a hill," than the anti-Christian bully who has hijacked the right.

I don’t know if I can vote for Gardner, but if he walks that talk, maybe.

Ray Davis, Colorado City

Giuliani isn't representing

himself or his client well

Rudy Giuliani, President Donald Trump's lawyer, is a big joke. Doesn't he realize how people laugh at him with all of his rhetoric and lies?

Theresa Padilla, Pueblo