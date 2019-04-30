With each passing day, the case for dropping Black Hills Energy as the city’s electricity provider seems to get a little weaker.

Last week, a representative from AX2, a Denver-based startup company, detailed plans for a data processing center to be built in the Minnequa Industrial Park along Interstate 25, south of where Pewag Traction Chain is located.

AX2 plans to invest $100 million in the new facility, using local contractors when feasible. Once the center is up and running, the company plans to employ 40 to 80 workers at an average annual wage of $50,000.

And all this is happening in large part because Black Hills actively recruited this company, with the enticement of discounted energy rates. Black Hills sought and received the Colorado Public Utilities Commission’s approval to offer discounted rates as a tool for recruiting new businesses to Pueblo. In this case, it appears that decision will pay economic dividends for our community.

New businesses have the potential of bringing more people to Pueblo. As the city’s population grows, Black Hills will be able to spread its operating costs over a broader customer base. Which, at least in theory, means that if Pueblo grows enough, Black Hills would be in a position to lower its electric rates for all customers.

That’s taking a long view of what might happen. But even in the short term, there’s reason to hope Black Hills’ rates might be headed down.

Also last week, Senate President Leroy Garcia announced plans to empanel a legislative committee to study ways to reduce those rates. Garcia, a Pueblo Democrat, said the committee will include a city council member, a county commissioner, a Public Utilities Commission representative and three residents, as well as state lawmakers. It’s scheduled to begin meeting this summer, with the goal of producing legislation to give ratepayers of Black Hills and Xcel Energy, the state’s other investor-owned utility, some relief.

Given those developments, it seems unnecessary for Pueblo city officials to be moving ahead with another phase of a study into the feasibility of getting rid of Black Hills right now.

It’s worth waiting to see if Black Hills can produce other economic development windfalls, or if the AX2 project was just a one-off deal. And it’s worth waiting to see if state lawmakers can produce meaningful legislation to help electricity consumers.

The alternative is to spend hundreds of thousands in taxpayer dollars on a feasibility study that could just as easily be done a year from now if people view Black Hills as more of a liability than an asset to the community.

At the very least, it would seem prudent to survey local residents to determine if there’s considerable support for a divorce from Black Hills. Feelings people had about Black Hills several years ago may not still hold true today, given some of the recent developments.

Black Hills’ critics shouldn’t be opposed to such a survey, if they truly believe the majority of the people who live in Pueblo support their point of view. And if they do oppose a survey, you have to wonder why.