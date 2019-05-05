The Southern Colorado Trail Builders has worked in collaboration with Colorado Parks and Wildlife for more than 15 years to create one of Colorado’s premier all-season trail destinations. Nearly two decades ago, original members of the organization struck an agreement with the Lake Pueblo State Park manager to begin constructing trails in the area.

However, the lands at Lake Pueblo State Park are owned by the United States Bureau of Reclamation; CPW simply manages those lands. As a result, any modifications to or construction on the federal lands of Lake Pueblo State Park requires a full resource assessment. Unfortunately, that resource assessment was never performed during the initial agreement to build trails.

Fast forward to now: that resource assessment has been completed and a draft trail management plan was released by CPW. The draft plan considers all the findings and proposes potential modifications to the trails to balance their use and the conservation of the resources at Lake Pueblo State Park.

The draft plan retains about 90 percent of the existing trails at the park. SCTB hopes that public comment and review may find positive outcomes for some of the trails slated for closure. Once the plan is finalized, the trail system at Lake Pueblo State Park will become more accessible to the general public, better maintained and will have better financial and logistical support thanks to the partnership between CPW, BOR, and SCTB.

Once the trail system is legitimized, Lake Pueblo State Park, the city of Pueblo, and Pueblo County, along with local organizations and businesses, can begin to market this local gem, benefiting the local community and economy through outdoor recreation and tourism.

The trail system on the south shore of Lake Pueblo State Park does contain problem sections that should be addressed, including trails that infiltrate riparian or otherwise sensitive areas. This is a system that experiences heavy use from varied user groups who are both local and visiting from outside the region.

Having a system that is monitored and managed by its partnered agencies is a healthier system than a system with trails closed “on paper,” which could possibly lead to unmonitored proliferation occurring in and around blockaded areas.

For example, the draft plan proposes the closure of Rock Canyon trail. Rock Canyon is an exceptionally popular and obvious trail for every user group of the trail system. This trail often serves as the backbone of a trail experience on the south shore. It is the most widely accessible canyon based on difficulty and effectively serves to split the system into a figure eight (with short canyons and Arkansas Point trail to the north and Cuatro Cinco to the south).

SCTB believes that closing Rock Canyon Trail would introduce a major user communication challenge because of its popularity. SCTB believes that the best way to discourage use of unsustainable or dangerous trails is to build, maintain and sign sustainable trails that engage and challenge the wide variety of trail users at Lake Pueblo State Park.

SCTB wants to acknowledge the value of the 40-plus miles of existing trail that will remain, assuming no changes with the draft plan. Inter-agency support of these trails will be excellent for the system. Being able to publicly promote official, recognized trails could be a boon for the region. We look forward to working with CPW and the BOR to explore options through the review process of the Trail Management Plan.

Adam Davidson is current president of Southern Colorado Trail Builders, a local 501(c)(3) nonprofit. This article and SCTB's position statement were drafted with support from current board members Sarat Eruvuru, Laura Getts, Nicole McHenry and Emilie Pomerleau, as well as former president Mike McHenry. SCTB is a volunteer-run organization. Learn more at southerncoloradotrailbuilders.org