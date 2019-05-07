Sometime this week, informational packets are scheduled to go out to more than 37,850 Pueblo households that have at least one registered voter living in them. In these packets, Pueblo City Schools (D60) officials will provide an overview of the school district’s maintenance and repair needs and how much addressing those needs might be expected to cost.

That will be followed by a second informational mailing later in the month. Then in early June, each household will receive surveys D60 officials hope that people will return with input on the district’s capital improvement plans.

The mail-in surveys will, in turn, be followed by telephone surveys of about 400 households.

All this follows months of school board discussions and public forums, with still more community forums scheduled for this summer.

So anyone who is complaining that they haven’t had a chance to be heard during this process is being either premature or disingenuous.

There have been plenty of chances for people to express their views and there will be plenty more. The surveys offer convenient opportunities to participate for Pueblo residents who, for whatever reason, haven’t been willing or able to attend one of the forums.

Let’s hope the response rate on the surveys is high. Nothing less is at stake than the educational future of D60’s students and the financial solvency of the district itself.

Thus far in the process, D60 has identified two possible scenarios to consider: One would involve closing all four of the city’s public high schools and replacing them with two new, larger schools. The other option would keep all four schools open, but with new buildings for Centennial and East high schools.

Under both of those scenarios, as many as five elementary or middle schools also would be closed and numerous schools throughout the district would receive upgrades or repairs.

None of what’s been being recommended would come cheap. The option that would consolidate the district’s high schools from four to two carries an estimated price tag of $315 million. The other choice involving new buildings for East and Centennial would cost an estimated $291 million.

Those aren’t the only choices, though. School board president Barb Clementi stressed that nothing has been set in stone. Based on public input, D60 officials could decide to pursue some other course of action.

However, since they plan to put a bond issue question on the fall ballot, D60 leaders should try to reach a decision fairly quickly. The district’s capital needs are complex and it will take some time to adequately explain them to voters. There’s still plenty of time for that, but maybe there won’t be if the district waits until the statutory deadline for putting issues on the ballot.

Citizen participation in this process is crucial. There probably isn’t any scenario D60 could pursue that would make everyone in the community happy. Yet a broad-based consensus might be achievable, provided there’s robust public input and D60 officials are responsive to that input.