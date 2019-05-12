By all rights, we shouldn’t know Kendrick Castillo’s name. Castillo should have graduated with his classmates at STEM School Highlands Ranch Friday, then gone off to celebrate with his friends and family in relative anonymity.

Instead, Castillo made national headlines when he was gunned down while lunging at one of the shooters who was attacking his school in the affluent Denver suburb. He was killed and eight other people were injured, but observers said Castillo’s actions likely saved the lives of some of his classmates. It’s a very tragic and unfair way for an 18-year-old to become a hero.

And this needs to stop. Last week, there was the shooting at Highlands Ranch. The week before, there was the shooting at the University of North Carolina-Charlotte. And the list goes on and on. Classes were recently suspended in Denver area schools for fear of a copycat attack on or near the 20th anniversary of the Columbine High School massacre.

Twenty years. We’ve seen at least one entire generation grow up with the knowledge that the simple act of going to school can be deadly. How can we expect our children to learn what they need to know to succeed in life when they have to have in the back of their minds the knowledge that someday one of their classmates might snap and start shooting?

Some people will shrug their shoulders and say there’s nothing more that can be done to prevent school shootings, but that’s not true.

There may be ways to improve school security or provide better mental health care to those who might need it. New gun regulations also need to be part of the conversation.

The so-called “red flag” law approved by the Colorado Legislature earlier this year is a step in the right direction. It will provide a legal mechanism for getting guns out of the hands of people who are showing signs of mental distress.

There are other measures that could be taken. Parents should assume legal liability for improperly stored guns that fall into the hands of children. People should be required to promptly report guns that are lost or stolen.

Those who consider themselves to be responsible gun owners shouldn’t object to that sort of reasonable reform.

There are some, of course, who consider any new gun regulations to be infringements on their Second Amendment rights. But as sacred as our constitutional rights are, they do have limits. Particularly when the exercise of those rights comes into conflict with someone else’s rights.

As journalists, we treasure the First Amendment. However, we also recognize that the First Amendment’s provisions dealing with free speech don’t give anyone the right to yell “fire” in a crowded theater or provoke others to commit violence.

We wouldn’t think of doing that, anyway. So why are some gun owners so threatened by regulations that wouldn’t even apply to them?

Another one of our constitutional rights is to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. Kendrick Castillo has been denied all of those.

When will we recognize that there’s more we can do to protect those rights?