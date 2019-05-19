When it comes to classical music, I wouldn’t know a fortissimo from a frappuccino. To say that I have a tin ear for that style of music is an insult to The Wizard of Oz’s tin man. So when June King, chief operating officer and executive director of the Pueblo Symphony Orchestra, invited me to attend one of the group’s performances, I’m not sure she realized what she was getting herself into.

Nevertheless, I decided to go to the symphony’s last performance of its 90th anniversary season, the cleverly titled “Rach and Roll.” And let me admit right up front that it was I who didn’t know what I was getting myself into.

I chose that performance in large part because of the title, which seemed like a nod to rock and roll, a musical genre I’ve enjoyed throughout my life. I assumed that it wasn’t going to be a concert where guys in top hats and tuxedos were banging their heads to the sounds of heavy metal guitars. But other than that, I didn’t really know what to expect.

“Rach and Roll” featured acclaimed pianist and Colorado State University-Pueblo professor Zahari Metchkov and the orchestra performing Sergei Rachmaninoff’s “Piano Concerto No. 2 in C minor Op. 18.” As the name suggests, it was the second symphony that Rachimaninoff wrote.

Rachmaninoff’s first symphony was so poorly received by critics that its author needed treatment for depression. So the second symphony was like his comeback song.

That part of the backstory, so ably reported in our newspaper by Luke Lyons, really helped me relate. Although I have the musical aptitude of a donkey with a drum set, I am an author of novels and plays. So I understand what it’s like when critics rip into your work.

Plus, Rachmaninoff is a name that’s challenging to spell, which also made him more relatable to me.

So I showed up at the Hoag Recital Hall on CSU-Pueblo’s campus on a somewhat blustery afternoon, the day after watching the rock band Styx perform at Pueblo Memorial Hall. It was quite a study in contrasts.

First of all, Hoag Recital Hall feels like a more modern venue, which it should, since Memorial Hall is 100 years old. Second, there was quite a difference in the crowd demographics. As I sat there waiting for the performance to begin, I wondered if I was the only person who attended both events that weekend.

When Styx made its entrance on stage, the Memorial Hall crowd erupted, with many people rising to their feet to whoop and holler. The symphony crowd kept its seats, politely clapping at the end of a brief introductory piece.

The Styx crowd seemed to get progressively more animated as the performance wore on, while the symphony crowd listened to the music in rapt silence.

Although I was and am a Styx fan, I found the concert experience a little draining. The experience of listening to the orchestral music was very different. There was a real ebb and flow to it, sometimes soothing and sometimes uplifting.

Listening to “Rach and Roll” was sort of hypnotic and it put me into a reflective mood. However, not all of my reflections were terribly profound. At one point, I wondered if pianists like Metchkov had problems with carpal tunnel syndrome as I have as a writer. But it did get me to a quiet place I don’t often find, even on a mellow Sunday afternoon.

I also marveled at the teamwork involved with so many musicians working together. In my younger days, I used to do some dragon boat racing, which involve large canoes with 20 people per boat who have to try to row in unison as quickly as they can. I’m not sure if the members of the orchestra would approve of that analogy, but that’s the way it felt to me.

Even though they kept quiet while the music was playing, it wasn’t as if people in the symphony crowd were unappreciative of what they were hearing. During breaks, they rose to their feet to give standing ovations, punctuated with shouts of “Bravo!”

If I’m being honest, a day at the symphony isn’t something I would have sought out on my own. But after getting the experience, I was glad I went.

I feel like I learned a few things, too. If nothing else, I now know fortissimo isn’t a drink you can order at Starbucks.

Blake Fontenay, The Chieftain's opinion page editor, is new to Pueblo. His column, Pueblo 101, describes what it's like to see the city through the eyes of a newcomer. To make comments or offer suggestions on what he should try next, email him at bfontenay@chieftain.com.