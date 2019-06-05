OK, we’ll admit it: When the Nature and Wildlife Discovery Center approached the Pueblo City Council with an emergency funding request last summer, we were somewhat skeptical.

The request, made by interim Executive Director Patty Kester for $70,000 to $100,000 in taxpayer funds to avoid the center’s closure, seemed to come from out of nowhere.

Granted, Kester had inherited a tough situation when former director Jonathan Pilarski abruptly resigned last June. However, until Kester appeared before the council a few weeks later, the extent of the center’s financial problems hadn’t been publicly revealed.

Kester said the center was in danger of closing within a month or so if the council didn’t grant the funding request.

At the time, we had a lot of concerns. Specifically, how did the center get into such a mess and what were the short-term and long-term plans for getting out of it?

The council ultimately did grant the request, providing $86,300 in stopgap funding. Then the council increased its contribution to the center to $250,000 from $185,000 for the current budget year.

That investment seems to be paying off. As reported in The Chieftain this week, the center seems to have worked its way through at least some of the financial issues it was having. Also, the physical condition of both the center’s river and mountain campuses has improved, thanks to some needed maintenance.

Kester said Tony Pemberton, a maintenance director hired in February, has been responsible for many of the upgrades, doing much of the work himself rather than spending money on outside vendors.

The fixes include road repairs, better water drainage, tree removal and vehicle maintenance. That kind of work can be back breaking and doesn’t always get the same kind of attention shiny new buildings or other park facilities attract.

It was wise for the council to protect the city’s investment, particularly since it owns both campuses where the center operates. The center, a nonprofit organization founded in 1979, hosts a variety of educational nature programs and cares for birds of prey that are sick or injured.

As such, the center is one of Pueblo’s cultural amenities that shouldn’t be allowed to deteriorate.

We join Kester in praising Pemberton for his work in restoring the center’s campuses during the time he has been on the job. He has no doubt been an asset to an organization that needed his talents and dedication.

But we also think Kester deserves a pat on the back, too. We’re not privy to the details of what she and her staff did to get the center back on better financial footing, but whatever it was has worked, at least in the short term.

In an interview with The Chieftain, she acknowledged that the center still has financial challenges ahead, which is true of many nonprofit organizations trying to compete for limited amounts of money from donors and grant-awarding institutions.

Even so, Kester has restored some confidence in the center and helped it through a dark time in its history. Since the center is dedicated to protecting the natural world, we won’t literally eat any crow. But you get the idea.