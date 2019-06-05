Roselawn Cemetery is

steeped in Pueblo history

This year was the first time I have attended the annual outdoor Memorial Day Mass at Roselawn Cemetery. But I can assure you that I will make it a point to attend every year from here forward, as the mass honors the religious leaders of our community and our veterans. At the conclusion of the mass, attendees walked to the veterans' section and patriotic wreaths were placed in memory of our veterans. It was a very touching ceremony and I encourage everyone to attend.

My interest in the religious leaders and veterans was sparked when I read many of their stories in the book recently published by the Roselawn Foundation titled, "The Hearts and Souls of Roselawn." The history in this book is phenomenal. I was amazed to learn that a recipient of the Congressional Medal Of Honor is buried at Roselawn. Warren C. Dockum served in the Civil War and came West after the war. He and his family chose Roselawn as their final resting place.

Two sisters of charity, Sister Louise Barron and Sister Francis Regis, known as the “Wagon Train Nuns,” came to Pueblo after the Civil War and founded St. Mary’s Hospital. They were escorted by the United States Cavalry and the soldiers were instructed to shoot the nuns if they were ever captured by Indians, as death was a better fate. The book is a great read and available at the Roselawn office. This book is a treasure of Pueblo’s history and I recommend it.

Carol Centa, Pueblo

There's no way to

prevent all gun violence

A recent letter took Steve Henson to task for "absolute safety from gun violence in our schools."

Just as there are many reasons for gun violence, so there are many possible solutions. None of them are 100 percent effective. The vast majority of mass shootings take place in gun-free zones. It makes sense to take a multi-pronged approach to reduce the incidents.

In a leap of logic that escapes me, if we "love our guns and the Second Amendment," we must not love our children. I would submit that because we love our children, we must exercise our Second Amendment rights, and if hardening our schools makes them look like prisons, then so be it. (I seriously doubt it would need to go that far.)

To extend his analogy ad "absurdum," get ready to burn all your tables.

Marc Mattox, Canon City

Can't understand reasons

for D60 school closures

I am among many angry Puebloans wondering what is going on with the Pueblo City Schools (D60) board of education.

We voted for raises for our teachers not for them to teach while wondering if they will lose their jobs, but that is what happened and is happening again. Those who are getting or received college degrees to hopefully get a teaching job in D60 are disappointed and frustrated. They are having to take other jobs to support their families. Our children, our grandchildren and our great-grandchildren deserve better than to wonder when their schools will close.

I vote "no" on any school closing and "no" on tearing down a high school.

Is this how a city grows? People moving to Pueblo should be able to expect a good education for their children, not threatened school closures.

Thank you to all of the dedicated teachers who gave so much of themselves to their students.

Roberta Avalos, Pueblo