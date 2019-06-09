With the Democratic presidential candidates coming forward like popcorn, Democrats could not be happier to challenge a failing Donald Trump presidency. While on the Republican side, former Mass. Gov. Bill Weld is challenging Trump, hoping to breathe life into a Republican Party on life support.

While most Americans are busy in their own lives, the mainstream media has been “locked in” to Robert Mueller's report, with Congressional ramifications, and to visions for the “long game” of the 2020 election. The latter is the focus here.

It is not an easy decision to run for any elected public service position, much less president of the United States. Careful thought is required before even discussing the idea with trusted friends and political junkies. Too often, the main focus is on the political environment and less attention on the role of families. Even so, in fairness of a final decision, most politicians bring the family to that kitchen table discussion and, while sooner is better than later, it is sometimes later.

The Trump presidency has opened the doors to challenges on so many fronts that warrant fair media questions asking if Trump is aware of the legacies of former presidents, the principles of democracy, the content of the Constitution and the qualifications of his own senior staff to carry them out.

In each case, the answer is a resounding “no.” This may certainly account for the more than 20 Democratic candidates for president and a quality candidate in Trump’s own Republican Party. This can only spell trouble for Trump.

All presidential candidates have the obvious concerns to address: the issues, the hiring of campaign staff, the financial resources and how to secure them and the process of how the candidates best position themselves to sell their own candidacies.

Recently, a few excellent timely resources have surfaced that a presidential candidate would be wise to consider. The former First Lady Michelle Obama’s book, “Becoming,” is an excellent read. This book is well written and “spot on” for people considering running for president. Mrs. Obama was slow to warm up to the idea of Barack Obama in his quest for the presidency. But that’s the reason this book is a “must read” for all candidates. For the non-readers like President Trump, it is available on audio recording.

While in the White House, Mrs. Obama, a lawyer by training, was raising two teenage girls. She and President Obama were excellent parents and learned from discussions with President Bill Clinton and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, as well as President George W. Bush and Laura Bush, what it was like to raise children in the White House. Michele Obama’s mother lived in the White House to help care for the two Obama daughters as well.

Mrs. Obama became an excellent spokesperson in her advocacy role for schools, children and military families. She seemingly grew into these roles and even today she is still sought out as a resource in many areas beyond these roles.

What made Michele Obama an exceptional first lady was that she was to always be herself. She never sought to become what the public may have expected. Instead, she cultivated her own interests while in the White House and she executed them well for the benefit of the family, the White House and the public — in that order.

On April 4, Lawrence O’Donnell the host of MSNBC’s, “The Last Word,” posed an interesting question perfectly tailored to this article on presidential candidates. He asked: “What line will you not cross or issue you will not support to get elected?” And, he continued: “What issue would you not discuss in public as a candidate and what would you never do/or say if you are a candidate?”

These insightful questions were offered by O’Donnell because the mainstream media had just recorded Trump’s 10,000th lie since his campaign.

In another media discussion with Valerie Jarrett, who worked in the Obama White House as special assistant to the president, she offered: “Be genuine so people know what you stand for” and “keep focused on the long-term goals.”

Every presidential candidate could benefit from these words. Then, finally, what former Ambassador William J. Burns called “the back channel” — to serve your country with honor. Commenting on all the Trump White House senior officials heading to prison, he then added that the Congressional vote of 420-0 demands the Mueller report be made public.

What a great note to conclude on.

Alvin Rivera is a Pueblo resident and served in two presidential administrations.