I recently had the honor of being one of the judges for Etowah (AL) County’s 4-H Baking Contest, where there were more than 50 entries.

Each entrant was required to bake three items from four categories: cakes, cookies, yeast breads and quick breads.

I was delighted to sample and judge the bread categories. Here are a few of the delicious quick bread recipes. Great job, everyone!



Christopher Holder, first place, Glencoe Elementary, fifth grade





GREEN CHILE CHEESE CORNBREAD



• 1 cup cornmeal

• 1 cup self-rising flour

• 1 teaspoon salt

• 1 egg

• 1 4 oz. can chopped green chiles, undrained

• 1/2 cup shredded cheddar cheese

• 1/4 cup milk or buttermilk or as needed

• Canola oil

Preheat oven to 375 degrees Fahrenheit. In a large bowl, combine cornmeal, flour, salt, egg, green chiles and cheese with a fork until blended. Stir in enough milk to give it the consistency of a milkshake. Pour the batter into a 9-inch cast iron skillet that’s been preheated and has enough oil to cover the bottom. Bake at 375 degrees for 45 minutes or until golden brown.



Josiah Johnson, second place, Glencoe Elementary, fourth grade





SAUSAGE AND CHEDDAR DROP BISCUITS



• 7 to 8 oz. cooked sausage

• 2 sticks butter, softened

• 1 cup sour cream

• 2 cups self-rising flour

• 5 ounces shredded sharp cheddar

Optional: Add an egg for fluffier biscuits

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. Line two baking sheets with parchment paper.

In a medium skillet over medium heat, cook the sausage until well browned, breaking it up into small pieces. Let cool completely, either on the counter or in the freezer.

Mix the butter and sour cream together in a stand mixer. Mix in the flour, 1 cup at a time, mixing until thoroughly combined. Add the sausage and cheddar and mix until well incorporated. If the dough seems too thick, you can add a small amount of water or milk.

Drop heaping spoonfuls of the dough onto the prepared baking sheets. Bake until lightly browned, about 20 minutes.



Palin Cook, Glencoe Elementary, fourth grade





BLACK-EYED PEA CORNBREAD



• 1 lb. bulk pork sausage

• 1 onion, chopped

• 1 cup cornmeal

• 1/2 cup all-purpose flour

• 1 teaspoon salt

• 1/2 teaspoon baking soda

• 2 eggs

• 1 cup buttermilk

• 1/2 cup vegetable oil

• 1/2 cup chopped green pepper

• 5 oz. creamed corn

• 8 oz. grated cheddar cheese

• 2 cups cooked black-eyed peas, rinsed and drained

Preheat oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Grease a 9-by-13 baking dish. In a large skillet, brown sausage and onion over high heat, breaking up sausage. Drain and set aside. Combine cornmeal, flour, salt and baking soda. In a separate bowl, beat eggs, buttermilk and oil. Combine egg mixture with dry ingredients. (The batter should not be smooth.)

Add sausage, green pepper, corn, cheese and black-eyed peas. Spread evenly in a prepared pan. Bake 50 to 55 minutes until lightly browned.



Laura Tolbert, also known as Fleur de Lolly, has been sharing recipes, table decor ideas and advice for fellow foodies and novices on her blog, fleurdelolly.blogspot.com, for more than eight years. You can contact her at facebook.com/fleurde.lolly.5, on Instagram and fleurdelolly@yahoo.com.