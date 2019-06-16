Today is Father’s Day, a time when a lot of fathers out there will be treated to cards, gifts and free meals. All of that is wonderful. We should honor our fathers on this special day.

However, Father’s Day can and should be about more than that. It’s also a great time to reflect upon the important role fathers play in family life. And for those of us who are fathers, it’s also a good time to examine whether there are ways we can fulfill that role more effectively.

There’s a lot of research that suggests two-parent households have advantages when it comes to raising children. With all due respect to single parents, many of whom work wonders and aren’t necessarily in their situations by choice, the two-parent model does seem to make a certain amount of sense. There is, after all, strength in numbers.

But it isn’t enough for a father to merely be a figurehead in a family unit. Nor is it enough for a father to just be a family’s breadwinner. Fathers should take an active and significant role in their children's lives, from birth continuing through adulthood.

This is particularly true when it comes to a child’s education. Children who have been well prepared by their parents do better when they start school than those who haven’t. And parents who are engaged and concerned about their children’s academic performance can help them stay focused and motivated as they advance through the educational system.

Schools often get blamed when children are struggling, but parents have to accept their responsibility in the learning process.

There are places around town where fathers (and mothers) can turn if they want to hone their parenting skills. For example, Catholic Charities offers classes specifically geared toward helping people become better parents.

There also are a number of activities designed to help fathers bond with their children. The Pueblo Youth Project hosts an annual father-daughter dance. Local dad Greg Wickherst hosts an annual class where fathers can learn how to style their daughters’ hair. And today there’s going to be a Father’s Day hike at the Nature and Wildlife Discovery Center.

Of course, it isn’t necessary to wait for one of those formal events to spend quality time with children. A drive through the mountains, a trip to a favorite fishing spot or an ice cream run can be just as meaningful.

Being a father is a marathon, not a sprint. It requires decades of dedication toward the goal of creating good human beings.

And many fathers are putting in the work, day in and day out. Last week, we saw an example of that during The Pueblo Chieftain’s Best of Preps banquet honoring local high school athletes. In addition to the athletes themselves, the room at the Pueblo Convention Center was filled with proud parents.

Those high school students are our community’s future leaders — and it’s no coincidence that so many of them have strong parental figures in their lives.

So let’s celebrate Father’s Day. But let’s also make it a time for a little reflection and introspection.