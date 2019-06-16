Pueblo gun thefts outnumber

self-defense uses of guns

Older folks such as myself have ample time to look over the daily newspaper. One of my must-read sections of The Pueblo Chieftain is the crime beat. And my hobby for the last year, starting June 1, 2018, was to keep a Google spreadsheet on gun thefts. The reason I do this is to compare the number of guns stolen to the number of self-defense gun uses. (I will share the spreadsheet with anyone who has a Google account.) There has been a bogus statistic circulating for some time, making it seem like defensive gun use happens all the time. Empirically, local crime reporting refutes that.

After one year of record keeping, it appears that 70 firearms were stolen in Pueblo County, according to Chieftain reporting. Guns were stolen from houses, locked cars and unlocked cars. Thefts mostly were handguns, with some rifles, including AR types, mixed in.

In the same time period, the Chieftain reported one defensive gun use by an off-duty security guard, holding a suspected car thief for police capture.

So while some folks believe guns make them safer, locally, the number of guns stolen by criminals is making life more dangerous at the same time, for all of us as a whole.

Keeping guns handy makes some people believe they are safer. That is understandable. But please, keep them secured and out of the hands of criminals.

Ray Davis, Colorado City

We can't overlook

Pueblo's problems

The weather is great, many of the people are friendly, home prices are reasonable, as are property taxes.

The new mayor was upset recently that statistically the city was rated as a lousy place to live. This should be a wake-up call to all of our community leaders and the residents of this city. The truth can hurt.

Crime is way too high. Auto thefts are No. 1 in the country per 100,000 population. The gangs are way too active and the members spend more time on the street than in jail as re-offenders. Violent crimes per 100,000 are triple the state average. Pueblo City Schools (D60) is under-performing. Many of the drivers (especially the young) are careless, speeders and discourteous.

Auto and home insurance rates are very high from accidents and theft. The city lacks many high-paying jobs. The poverty rate is 25 percent and retiree population on fixed income about the same. That's half our population.

We have one full-service hospital operating here that's overcrowded. The other picks only profitable services to provide. The roads are terrible, we need another jail, a rebuilt school district and a permanent place to house the homeless.

Auto accidents are up including fatalities, as well as driving under the influence. Our electric rates are 25 percent to 35 percent higher than Denver. Being upset doesn't fix the problems; well thought out solutions do.

Bob Farson, Pueblo

Presidents must be

held accountable

The American people want to know and deserve the truth. Polls taken at Harvard and Harris do not change or prove anything. This president broke many laws and he has to be held accountable. The president is not above the law.

Theresa Padilla, Pueblo

Immigration policy should

change with the times

Much has been said about the illegal alien problem at our southern border. Some, touting humanistic values, insist on an open gate. Others espouse this dictum as an opportunity to discredit the present administration.

Quoted on occasion is Emma Lazarus’ poem, “The New Colossus,” written in 1883 to raise funds for the base of the Statue of Liberty. The United States population at that time was 50 million. We needed: “The wretched refuse of your teeming shore” to develop a great, essentially empty nation.

Our present population is 826 million, 17 times more than when Emma put pen to paper. The world has changed drastically since the 19th century with two serious problems, overpopulation and religious fanaticism. We no longer need the “poor, huddled masses” of Lazarus’ poem, this once-empty nation is now full. Engineers, scientists, mathematicians, computer and medical experts are needed for the present economy rather than the uneducated, unskilled masses at our southern border.

Economic/domestic difficulties of Central America and South America cannot be dispelled by simply importing their excess populations. Illegal immigration is not just an American problem. European nations have been dealing with masses of people fleeing turmoil in Africa and the Middle East.

If you have problems in your country, you stay there and fix them as we did in 1776.

John Bradford Jr., Wetmore

School closure plans

don't make sense

I read with interest the very expensive brochure sent out by Pueblo City Schools (D60) explaining the plan for the high school options.

I have several questions that were not answered. The newest high school in town, built in 1973, is Centennial High School, yet the school plans list closing it as a major option. East and South high schools were built in the early 1950s and they also are on the chopping block.

Only Central High School, built in 1889, never is considered for closure. Central needs priority one upgrades, according to the brochure. The school apparently has great sentimental value to our school board and administration. Centennial High School, even older than Central, was replaced in 1973 because it no longer was viable.

How can Central not be considered for closure? I question the study that came up with that recommendation. I know everyone in town is loyal to their high schools. After all, the first question people ask each other upon meeting is: “What high school did you go to?”

It seems the school board once again has spent a lot of money on studies (plus a public relations campaign and printing) that could have been used more wisely on needed improvements.

I find the slick presentations and scare tactics inappropriate to a rational discussion of what we truly need to improve our facilities.

We have also not discussed the impact of unemployment for a large number of teachers. We already have severe morale problems among our teachers and this aspect of the plan hasn’t even been addressed.

Terri Koppin, Pueblo

Patent approval system

is rigged against consumers

Greed is why insulin prices have gone up dramatically. The stockholders are more important than the people. I have fought the problem for many years. You need to look at the whole picture to see who is at fault.

Our government has been in cahoots with the greedy Big Pharma companies. Our government has allowed patents on these drugs to be extended because they have been given exclusitivity rights to extend the patents, which prevents the generic drug companies from making them.

I have researched Humolog by Eli Lilly and found that the British filed a patent on it in 1985. Eli Lilly then bought the right to it in 1995 and brought it to America and filed its own United States parent on it. The patent's normal life span is 18 years. That takes us up to 2013. Eli Lilly then got the approval to extend the patent twice so we are looking at six more years. In total, Humolog had been under patent control for 34 years.

A second problem we have with our government is it is now illegal to purchase drugs from Canada. In the past, I have purchased insulin from Canada at a much cheaper price. Laws were passed since then to prevent me from buying from Canada. So, you see, our government has been in cahoots with the pharmas to help them stiff the people.

Everett Bates, Pueblo

Wake up to the dangers

posed by fascism

Fascism works well for the 1 percent; not so much for the rest of us. Let's use our collective power to elect progressive candidates who support a Democratic-socialist government that will work for the rest of us. Fascism is a form of government that is defined by corporate control, militarism and authoritarian rule.

The rich have succeeded in convincing their GOP followers that it is their interests to vote for positions that clearly benefit only the wealthy. If you do not belong to the 1 percent, then perhaps you should wake up and accept your status as part of the 99 percent. The revolution has begun.

George Stevens, Pueblo