It’s been over a month since I wrote a column. I really didn’t mean for it to go on this long without one. I like to write columns. To a large extent, my columns are cathartic. I write about personal stuff and doing so feels good.

See, I am not an extroverted kind of guy. I keep a lot in. Stems from my childhood. We didn’t talk about a lot in the family. Not to say we didn’t have a good family, that I didn’t have a good childhood.

Heck, I had a great childhood. Few complaints. But we didn’t talk about much.

So, I suppose writing about personal stuff is my way of getting over that hang-up and talking about stuff. And it’s not like I haven’t had a lot to talk about. Been a pretty darn hectic month and a half. Lots came up that I would have liked to write about. I just kept running out of time. Or maybe it is that I didn’t make time. Know what I mean? If I really wanted to write about stuff, I would find the time to do so, right?

Kind of a chicken or egg argument there, I suppose.

Anyway …

I was most disappointed that I didn’t get a Father’s Day column written. I had a lot of feelings around Father’s Day this year. Lots of different angles. Lots of different celebrations and laments. But I didn’t get to them before. So, I suppose I will get to them now.

Some of its simple. If you’ve read my previous columns, you know how happy we are to be back in Colorado. And all the reasons for that came to head on that lovely Father’s Day weekend.

Let’s start with my older boy came down from Denver for the weekend. Father’s Day with both my sons. How could I ask for better?

So, the older one, he’s visited before, but we really hadn’t done much yet with him in and around Pueblo. So, we walked the Historic Arkansas Riverwalk of Pueblo. We noshed and had a drink in our lovely Downtown. We showed him around. We drove thru some of our beautiful, old neighborhoods.

And you know what? He was blown away. None of you are going to be surprised by this, but … Pueblo surprised this young man. “Its really pretty. I didn’t expect it to be so nice. I just didn’t know.”

Ever heard that before?

Thought so.

It was fun. My Father’s Day excursion with my son turned into another chance to spread the gospel of our lovely community. The living is good. Not many people seem to know that. I guess my real quandary is, are we better off keeping it a secret or trying hard to tell the world?

I also got to spend some of Father’s Day at the in-laws, helping to fulfill the needs of my lovely wife. It’s been a long time since we’ve been close to family and had that opportunity. And my father-in-law, well, you know, we’re of the age where our parents are starting to deal with real health issues. So, being there for Father’s Day, facilitating a brunch that involved her father, my sons, me as a father, what more could one ask for?

And that brings me around to my father and the hardest part of all those Father’s Day feelings. My dad, down in New Mexico, he’s not doing so well, either. Kidneys. And he’s done fighting the battle.

What do you say to your father when he tells you his kidneys are failing, and in an indeterminable time, but not too long, mind you, he’s just going to fade away? And he’s not interested in dialysis because, well, he says it didn’t work for his mother. And he’s tired. And he’s ready for these last steps.

What do you say to your father after all of that and after a lifetime’s worth of really not talking about stuff, about important stuff, about stuff that matters? Stay on the surface. It’s safer up there.

Because remember, my family, we just didn’t talk about stuff.

All through my Father’s Day, my lovely Father’s Day, with both of my boys around me, with a lovely family brunch and great company, all I could think about is: “Why the hell does my dad have to die?”

And why the hell did I have to spend a lifetime knowing that we didn’t talk about real stuff, knowing that not talking about real stuff isn’t healthy, but not changing it?

See, I try to live my life by a basic principle: We have one shot at this, we ought to try and do it as well as we can, and it is on our shoulders to do so. If we don’t like something, change it. And if we don’t have the gumption to change it, don’t complain about it.

But how do I change a lifetime of this weird, don’t talk about anything real because you might expose yourself, nonsense? With my dad? Who I love. But who hasn’t had a serious conversation with me in longer than I can remember. Talking about all that would require us to break the rule and talk about stuff, real stuff, and I’m not sure anyone is ready for that, even if one of us is dying.

So, what do I do instead?

Write a column. Experience the catharsis of saying it, writing it, sharing it with thousands of readers.

Don’t really have to change anything, now do I?

And maybe we can go down and see dad a few more times this summer. Spend a few more long weekends trying to visit. Trying to find the secret openings to real, interpersonal interactions. Maybe we can use this time to know each other, really know each other, if only a little bit better.

Not much time left to do it in. But the upside seems positive. And one thing I am sure of: I’m not ready to give up my role as “son”. Not yet.

Lee Bachlet is the publisher of The Pueblo Chieftain.