People all across America will come together to celebrate Independence Day and this country we love so much. What I love so much about this country, but many may find frustrating, is our democracy — and I don’t blame them.

Whether it is in the state house or the White House, it is pretty clear to see that democracy is messy.

Barack Obama said it. Donald Rumsfeld said it. Robert Kennedy said it. Even Winston Churchill said it when he remarked: “It has been said that democracy is the worst form of government except all the others that have been tried.” Democracy is a fragile process that our founding fathers knew all too well, and today is no different.

It is easy to become discouraged with American politics and the democratic process, particularly when politicians too often engage in political gamesmanship instead of governing. Unfortunately, many Americans have. In fact, only 40 percent of Americans are satisfied with American democracy, according to the 2018 American Institutional Confidence Poll.

While our democracy is no doubt messy and it can be frustrating to see politicians who spend more time bickering than improving our lives, I am so grateful for it because of the opportunity it has afforded myself and countless other Americans.

My family, like so many others, worked hard to afford their children greater opportunity. They found that opportunity in Southern Colorado, where they started a beauty salon on the East Side of Pueblo and worked hard to provide a better life.

I cannot think of many other places where someone from a working class family could one day become president of the Colorado State Senate. As Senate president and as a Marine, my appreciation of democracy comes from the unique privilege of not only leading a legislative body, but also actually taking part in the building of a democracy in Iraq.

A robust debate is a key tenant to a strong democracy and have no doubt that there was fierce debate among the 35 individual members of the Colorado State Senate who are each tasked with representing very different constituencies with often times competing interests and priorities. We absolutely disagreed with some proposed solutions to the issues facing our state, but we always tried to engage in dialogue and collaboration.

Even in the most heated arguments, we always tried to never allow our political differences to get in the way of our shared goal: to improve the lives of hardworking Coloradans.

The result? We found common ground and solutions to the issues facing people in every corner of this great state, with 95 percent of bills passing with bipartisan support, according to an analysis by The Colorado Sun.

We worked to make health care more affordable, to invest in education so every kid has a strong start, to expand access to lifesaving treatment for those struggling with substance use and addiction, and to help Coloradans live their American Dream.

So at a time when politics seem as divisive as ever and democracy messier as ever, let us take today to celebrate our country and our democracy, faults and all.

Leroy Garcia is the state senator for Colorado Senate District 3, which represents Pueblo and Pueblo West. He serves as the Senate president.