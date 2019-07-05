A stretch of roadway outside the Pueblo Convention Center is going to be getting the latest and greatest in pedestrian crosswalk technology. Workers have been installing what’s known as a High Intensity Activated Crosswalk Beacon, or HAWK beacon for short, on Main Street outside of the convention center.

The new system has a light that initially flashes yellow, then turns to a solid yellow light, then a solid red light, alerting motorists to the fact that they need to yield to pedestrians. A Federal Highway Administration study in 2010 found that those types of signals reduced pedestrian-related accidents by 69 percent and total crashes by 29 percent.

Let’s hope that’s true. It is important to protect safety of pedestrians throughout the city. And with the convention center’s recent expansion, there’s likely to be more foot traffic outside the building before, during and after events that are scheduled there.

This will be the second time a HAWK beacon has been installed on a Pueblo street. We’ve got no problem with this crosswalk, but we’re still puzzled by the choice of the first location. The city’s first HAWK beacon was installed on Thatcher Avenue between Acero and Belmont avenues.

A number of employees for The Pueblo Chieftain travel along that stretch of Thatcher every day. And that crosswalk is positioned at what seems to be a very dangerous curve.

Maybe road officials assumed the HAWK beacon would mitigate some of that danger. Instead, it seems to create a false sense of security for people trying to cross Thatcher at that location.

Even if the HAWK beacon is more visible than a typical traffic signal, that doesn’t mean people are going to be able to stop in time if they’re concentrating on negotiating that curve.

It’s true that area has been used as a school crossing. It’s debatable whether that’s a good idea. However, having a crossing guard there does provide some additional measure of safety.

It would seem like a good solution would be to relocate that crosswalk to a straighter section of Thatcher.

Again, we’re not quibbling with the HAWK beacon technology itself. If transportation officials say it improves safety, we’re inclined to believe them in the absence of evidence to the contrary.

But even the safest signal may not be enough on a road where some people have a tendency to drive at unsafe speeds anyway. It would be great if transportation officials would take some corrective action before there's an accident on that part of Thatcher that leaves a pedestrian killed or wounded.