Have you ever had a hound?

I am a big believer in having a hound around.

Now don’t get me wrong, I really love all dogs. We’re a dog family, and not a single-dog family. My wife is fond of saying exactly that. “We are not a one-dog family.” Our familial unit is only complete when we have at least a couple furry pack members hanging with us.

We like to live in dog-friendly places, too. Pueblo and Colorado qualify there. Denver and Colorado Springs consistently rank among the most dog-friendly cities in the country. Chances are, the rankers aren’t looking at Pueblo when they do the rankings, because if they were, we’d be right there, too.

Just look around. Dogs everywhere, welcomed everywhere. When we ride the Fountain Creek and Arkansas River trails … dogs and dogs. Walk the Historic Arkansas Riverwalk of Pueblo … dogs and dogs. Take advantage of another lovely Pueblo Sunday and brunch on a patio … dogs and dogs. Puebloans don’t just take our dogs to our lovely dog park, we take them … and welcome them … just about everywhere.

My challenge from that? Sometimes, I can’t get the wife and kid to stop petting all the passing dogs and move along. Guess that’s a “stop and smell the roses” kind of thing, right? My wife would tell you so for sure. “You’ve got to take time to stop and pet the doggies.” I can hear her say it. “Take time to stop and pet the doggies.” Ah, and the hounds, for sure.

Like I said, I’m a particularly big fan of hounds. Easy to know when it started. ’77. I read “Where the Red Fern Grows” by Wilson Rawls. Lovely book about a boy and his hounds, reading grade level 4-8, the internet tells me. Give a copy to a kiddo you know in that range. Maybe he or she will love it too.

Anyway, that book convinced me: this 12-year-old had to have a hound. After much research (and bargaining with Mom), we landed on a beagle as the appropriate choice. I worked all summer to save enough to get that puppy.

Woofer. He was a damn good dog. When this adolescent boy was struggling with life, with growing up, with acceptance, with confidence, well, you know the drill. Woofer never wavered. He was my hound, my boy, my bud. Eighteen years Woofer hung with me. I was lucky to get so much time with him. And yes, 24 years after his passing, I am sitting here crying like a baby, feeling the loss. Never thought of getting another beagle, either. Woofer was my beagle. Woofer was my hound. I didn’t need another.

But then came Quilan, my incredibly strong, incredible brave autistic boy. Such a loving soul. So much kindness in him. But his autism brings with it a kind of isolation … he senses and experiences the world differently than you and me. That can be hard. And I realized he needed a hound. He needed a beagle.

So, for Christmas of 2016, I got him a baby beagle. And what a lovely little hound dog she was. Looked just like Woofer. And my son, well, sometimes he approaches the world in a pretty literal manner, and to him, at age 7, beagles were named Woofer, of course.

Woofer. She was a damn good dog. Hound through and through. My wife wasn’t ready for the baying, but in my world, there are few sounds more beautiful than the howling of a beagle. Music. Beautiful music. And oh, that girl loved me just like Woofer the First did. Kind of big for a lap dog, she wanted to sit there every night, anyway. When I get home from work, she won’t … sorry … wouldn’t rest until I picked her up and held her against my face so she could talk to me and tell me about her day.

“You’ve got to take time to stop and pet the doggies.” Yes, yes you do.

We lost Woofer, another Woofer, right after Memorial Day weekend. Man, I tell you, it’s not easy to type that. Cancer. It was sudden. Didn’t see it coming at all. My sweet girl. Got so little time with her.

In my last column, I acknowledged that writing my personal missives is surely cathartic. Well, it’s been a bumpy summer so far. Dog died. Dad dying. I’ve got the beginnings of a good country song, and a good round of cathartic writing is sorely needed.

What’s really hitting me hard is a wish for more “stop and pet the doggies” time with our girl. Don’t get me wrong. I’m not looking for pity here, and I’m definitely not saying I am a stereotypical “works too much, spends too little time with the family” kind of guy. I am not. I work a lot of hours, yes.

Plus, it’s been a crazy couple of years. Several moves. Way too much road time. Not nearly as much “pet the doggies” time as I would like. But if I am not at the office, chances are I am with the family.

Biking. Golfing. Shooting hoops. Playing cards. Just hanging. Almost always with the wife and the boy and the dogs. No, I’m not throwing down a “Cats in the Cradle” kind of lament here, not at all.

So, what is my point? Well, I guess it could be to remind us all to “take time to stop and pet the doggies” because we never know when we won’t have a shot at that time anymore. Maybe. That’s an excellent message. It’s one I absolutely support. If you want, it’s a nice message to take with you from this column. That said, though, to be honest, I am not so sure that is my point.

Maybe I don’t have a bigger point. Maybe I just wanted to say goodbye to Woofer in front of as many people as possible because I think she deserves it. Maybe it’s just that simple. If so, I hope you don’t mind, and I do thank you much for indulging me.

Lee Bachlet is the publisher of The Pueblo Chieftain.