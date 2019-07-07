There’s a special place in my heart for the Historic Arkansas Riverwalk of Pueblo. When I was researching about Pueblo before I moved here, I ran across some information about the riverwalk online and thought it was just the coolest thing. One of my first meals while I was in town for my job interview was at Angelo’s Pizza Parlor. And people watching from the patio of either Angelo’s or Table 67 is one of my guilty pleasures.

But before last weekend, I had never been to any kind of special event at the riverwalk. The Bash on the Riverwalk seemed like a good opportunity to change that.

It was a fitting choice, given my history in Pueblo. As I recall, one of the first editorials I wrote at The Pueblo Chieftain was about the importance of the B-Street Bash to Pueblo Crime Stoppers’ fundraising efforts. I wanted to do my part to contribute to what I consider to be a very worthy organization during the bash’s inaugural year in its new location.

I wasn’t sure where parking would be available, so I decided to play it safe and park by Pueblo Memorial Hall. I could hear the music from all the way over there as I was getting out of my car.

I arrived just as the first band was finishing its performance. I went to the front of the stage, where people were tossing T-shirts into the crowd. I got one on my second try. (The first one I gave up because a woman and I both caught the shirt at the same time.)

Having a souvenir within my first five minutes made me feel like I’d really accomplished something. After being there a little while, I realized that pretty much everybody who wanted one was going to get a T-shirt.

With my prize secure, I headed back up the hillside to sit on the sidewalk. If I’d been thinking ahead, I would have brought along a blanket or a camp chair.

However, from that vantage point, I had a spectacular view of Downtown Pueblo, with the decorative lights in trees along the roadway sparkling as dusk fell.

Like the band that had preceded it, the second band of the night was playing country music. I have to be honest; I’m not a huge fan of country music. I know this comes as a shocking admission from someone who lived in Nashville, the capital of country music, for much of his life. However, on that night, I was enjoying the performance.

When someone says the word, “bash,” in my mind that conjures up the image of a wild and rowdy party. But my experience last weekend was anything but. The event had a mellow feel to it.

I thought the crowd seemed kind of sparse, but it was hard for me to get an accurate count because everyone was pretty spread out along the riverbank. The people who were there seemed to be enjoying themselves, including a group of pretty young women in front of me who were posing for “selfies.” Of course, I had to get a photo taken with them.

I haven’t followed up to see if this year’s festival was more successful or less successful from a fundraising standpoint than the previous years’ events held on B Street. And I haven’t heard any reaction from owners of nearby restaurants and businesses — good, bad or indifferent — about having the bash on the riverwalk.

I hope there were no problems and the event will be back there next year. I still think the riverwalk is cool, any time of day or night. Having a music festival there makes it even more so.

Blake Fontenay, The Chieftain's opinion page editor, is new to Pueblo. His column, Pueblo 101, describes what it's like to see the city through the eyes of a newcomer. To make comments or offer suggestions on what he should try next, email him at bfontenay@chieftain.com.