There’s no plainer way to say this: It’s time to take a jackhammer to Pueblo’s so-called “street repair utility enterprise fund.”

The clumsily named fund came into existence following a ballot measure approved by the city’s voters in November 2017. The trouble is, what the city has now bears little resemblance to what the ballot measure’s supporters were promised 19 months ago.

Mayor Nick Gradisar recently said he’s thinking about changing the fee structure so residential property owners would pay $3 per month as opposed to the $2 they’re paying now. Making that change would allow the city to give retail businesses that generate less than $100,000 in gross sales tax revenues a break, reducing their monthly fees to $25 from $50.

Those tweaks, while keeping the rest of the fee structure in place, would generate a total of about $2.9 million per year. Gradisar said that’s not as much as the fund once was projected to generate, but it would still be enough money to make a significant dent in the city’s street repair needs.

In fairness to the mayor, this is not a mess of his making. He wasn’t in office when city officials decided to move forward with the ballot initiative. But those who were responsible for the initiative fumbled an opportunity to address what local residents have said is one of the city’s most pressing needs.

In recent citizen surveys, the need for road repairs has ranked near the top of the public’s priority list. Yet when city officials came up with the ballot language to create the fund, they were maddeningly vague.

The ballot language didn’t contain any specifics about the fee structure. In public statements, city officials said they expected to charge residential property owners only $1 per month. As for the fees for businesses, they essentially said: “Trust us. We’ll work all of that out later.”

Well, we were duped. Part of the problem was that city officials did have a number in mind of how much revenue they hoped the fund would generate each year. They just didn’t know how to get to that number.

So they spent months coming up with a fee structure that’s still unpopular among some commercial property owners. And of course the fees for homeowners aren’t as originally promised, either.

For some people, paying $36 per year instead of $12 per year might not make a huge difference, but there’s a principle involved here. City leaders broke faith with their constituents following that 2017 vote.

The best solution would be to put another ballot initiative before the voters this fall.

In the past, Gradisar has hinted that increasing the sales tax levy might be an alternative to charging property owners the monthly fees. So why not put a proposal together along those lines? Or come up with an initiative that would keep the monthly fees, but give voters the specifics on what those fees would be?

That would be a bold move. It also would be a fair move, an honest move. A move that might make people a tad less cynical the next time they’re marking their ballots on a city-backed initiative.