Half of the year has gone by, and it’s been an especially busy start to the legislative year in Washington, D.C. As the representative of Colorado’s largest congressional district, there are no shortages of issues facing our communities, and here are a few that I have been focused on thus far.

First and foremost, I have continued to work on behalf of the more than 50,000 veterans living in Colorado’s Third Congressional District. It’s crucial to ensure that those who served receive the care they deserve. I have introduced several bills this Congress to help improve veteran care as well as reintroduced a resolution expressing the significance of the USS Pueblo, a United States Navy ship that has been moored in a North Korean river and used as a propaganda tool for more than 50 years. It’s incredibly important to honor the crew who were held captive for 11 months and to return the USS Pueblo back home.

In line with serving veterans, there is the need to maintain our military readiness to the highest standard so that we may continue to enjoy the many blessings this country has to offer. This year, I joined with the Colorado delegation in asking that the Department of Defense reestablish Colorado as the headquarters for U.S. Space Command. Colorado has been a long-time leader in the aerospace and military industries and moving the headquarters to Colorado will ensure that the state continues that role. I have also introduced legislation that protects the DoD’s sole High-Altitude Aviation Training Site in Gypsum and was glad to have an amendment included into this year’s National Defense Authorization Act that received broad bipartisan support. This site offers world-class training for rotor-wing aviators before they go to combat zones. It is critical for military readiness.

Another issue that must continue to be addressed, specifically for rural communities, is better planning and building out of high-speed internet infrastructure. Broadband isn’t just a luxury in the 21st century; it is a necessity. Unfortunately, many families, students and businesses in rural areas still don’t have the same access to high-speed internet as their urban counterparts. A recent study by the Federal Communications Commission showed that in Colorado, Denver County is the only county where residents have 100 percent access to high-speed broadband. For residents in other areas, there is a huge disparity. In Conejos County, for instance, less than 10 percent of residents in rural areas have access. To address this, my bill, the RURAL Broadband Act, would help ensure federal funds supporting broadband build-out are going to areas where there is currently no access. In some cases, redundant investments in rural broadband infrastructure limit the reach of federal resources. It is important to make sure bureaucracy doesn’t stand in the way of bringing internet to communities that need it most.

Anyone who lives in or has visited Colorado knows the value of our public lands. As a lifelong resident of Colorado, I share this sentiment and was especially proud to vote in support of the Natural Resources Management Act, which was signed into law earlier this year. This bill permanently reauthorized of the Land and Water Conservation Fund, which has greatly improved access public lands in Colorado, like the Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park. The legislation included two of my bills, the Fowler and Boskoff Peaks Designation Act, which renamed two mountains after Charlie Fowler and Christine Boskoff, two extraordinary mountaineers; and the Every Kid Outdoors Act, which will extend free access to public lands to fourth grade students.

Lastly, many lives continue to be taken because of prescription and illegal drug overdose. I recently held a town hall meeting in Custer County to hear from residents there on how the federal government can help end this tragic epidemic. From curbing drug flows at the southern border to ensuring our medical professionals have adequate resources, there are plenty of opportunities for Congress to continue working on behalf of the victims of opioid overdose.

Looking past the political noise in Washington is never easy, but I continue to focus on the issues that matter most to Colorado’s Third Congressional District. I plan on visiting communities across the district in the August district work period and bringing their concerns back to Washington as we begin the second half of 2019. As always, I value input on the many issues facing our country. For the latest updates and to give your input, please visit my website at Tipton.House.gov.

United States Rep. Scott Tipton represents Colorado’s Third Congressional District. He serves on the House Committee on Financial Services and is the executive vice chairman of the Congressional Western Caucus and co-chairman of the Congressional Small Business Caucus.