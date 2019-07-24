It’s always gratifying when you can point to an example of taxpayer dollars being used successfully for the very purpose taxpayers intended. That appears to be what’s happening with some sales and use tax revenue allocated to the Pueblo Police Department.

Police Chief Troy Davenport reported that the city’s overall crime rate is down for the first six months of this year, compared to the same time period last year. And he attributes that decrease, at least in part, to the extra officers citizens agreed to add to the department two years ago.

In 2017, voters approved a ballot initiative that raised the city’s sales and use tax 1/5 of 1 percent for five years in order to cover the costs of hiring 24 more officers. It has taken some time to recruit those officers, get them through the police academy, then get them the on-the-job training they needed before they could work independently. However, that has happened with some of those extra officers, which seems to be paying dividends.

Davenport wrote in a letter to citizens that the overall crime rate this year is down 18 percent. Auto thefts have dropped 30 percent and burglaries have fallen 27 percent so far this year. Those all are encouraging signs.

The homicide rate is up so far this year, with eight recorded from Jan. 1 through June 30, compared to two during the same period last year. Davenport said homicides are difficult to predict or prevent since they often are crimes of passion.

Davenport also reported that average police response times have decreased this year. His goal is to continue to drive those numbers down, with particular emphasis on getting the average response times for the highest priority calls below 10 minutes.

“Additional staffing is significant and is one of the primary reasons for our successes,” Davenport wrote. “I want us to give credit where credit is due. Our patrol officers have been responding quicker to those calls. We have been able to put out more bicycle patrol, foot patrol and other community-oriented policing efforts.”

To his credit, Davenport has made community-oriented policing a priority during his tenure as chief. He’s done a good job of finding ways for his officers to connect with people in the community. Those efforts should be useful when the police department turns to the public for help in solving or preventing criminal activity.

Of course, a few caveats are in order. Six months of data do not constitute a trend. If crime rates are up for the second half of the year, then the progress made during the first half of the year will be a wash. We’d like to see a steady reduction in crime rates over a period of years, not months.

A story in The Pueblo Chieftain Sunday highlighted one problem police must face. Because of jail overcrowding, many low-level offenders aren’t being locked up. Our crime rate could be lower if some of those people weren’t free to roam the streets and break the law again and again.

Overall, though, we think Pueblo residents should be pleased with the work their police department is doing. And we should feel good about the investment we made in our sales and use tax to make their jobs a little easier.