So I went to the rabbit hopping competition at the Pueblo County Fair last Friday. And it was everything I hoped it could be.

I, along with several dozen other spectators, went to the Colorado State Fairgrounds Livestock Pavilion hoping to see some of the area’s finest floppy-eared athletes testing their skills on a grueling steeplechase course. I can’t speak for everyone who attended, but I, for one, did not leave disappointed.

For the uninitiated, the rules of the competition were pretty simple. Each rabbit had to complete three runs on the course, which had 10 obstacles they had to jump. The obstacles varied in height, depending on how many bars were stacked on them. The rabbits could make a possible 100 points per run, but would be penalized two points for every bar they knocked over.

Although the rabbit handlers weren’t allowed to pick the racers up or touch them with their feet, other forms of encouragement were allowed, including patting the rabbits on the butt. Some required more encouragement than others.

In fact, while the rabbits were warming up on a practice course, some of them seemed to lack motivation for the task at hand. Some were content to climb over the obstacles rather than jump them. A few appeared more inclined to lay down and take naps rather than show off their hops.

Then the competition began and the competitors rose to the occasion. Well, some of them did.

One large gray rabbit decided he would rather lay down than exercise. Which is a choice I often make myself.

Another rabbit chose to jump through an obstacle rather than over it. A large dappled brown-and-white rabbit fairly flew through the course, although it did knock over four bars when it turned around and tried to re-jump an obstacle it already had cleared.

It turned out to be quite a rare feat for a rabbit to make it through the entire course without knocking over a single bar. One large brown bunny managed to knock over a bar on every single jump, earning a loud cheer from the crowd when he finished 10-for-10.

Before the competition began, I would have guessed the bigger rabbits would perform better because they looked more powerful. However, that wasn’t necessarily the case. Some of the smaller rabbits turned out to be much more agile.

The obstacles had two, three or four bars. When confronted with the four-bar obstacles, a couple of rabbits stopped and gave a look that appeared to say: “Are you serious?” A black-and-brown rabbit decided to stop and wash his face before attempting to clear one of the taller obstacles.

By the third run of the day, it appeared that some of the competitors had lost some of their enthusiasm. More butt patting seemed to be needed to encourage them to jump the obstacles. (But when you really think about it, aren’t we humans the same way?)

Other rabbits seemed to take more of a “let’s get this over with” approach, hopping through the course as quickly as possible.

The winner of the youth division was a Himalayan rabbit named Benjamin, owned by Anna Kiffer, who made clucking noises as he jumped the obstacles. He reminded me a little bit of tennis players who unleash powerful grunts with each stroke.

One couldn’t argue with the effectiveness of Benjamin’s technique, though: He completed the three runs with a score of 298 out of 300, meaning he only knocked down one bar.

The grand champion was Diesel, owned by Rachel Storm. Like his namesake actor Vin Diesel, the champ proved to be too fast and too furious for the rest of the field.

If you missed last week’s competition, there will be another one at the Colorado State Fair. It’s definitely worth a look.

After the competition was over, I asked Jessica Storm, the “hopping superintendent,” what was the most unusual thing she’d ever seen at one of the events. She said she once saw a rabbit that would grab the top bar of each obstacle in its teeth, then spit it onto the ground before making each jump. In my view, that rabbit should have been given points for ingenuity rather than being penalized.

You can scoff at rabbit hopping if you like, but keep this in mind: There’s been serious discussion about making break dancing an official Olympic sport. If given a choice between the two, you can guess where my loyalties would lie.

Blake Fontenay, The Chieftain's opinion page editor, is new to Pueblo. His column, Pueblo 101, describes what it's like to see the city through the eyes of a newcomer. To make comments or offer suggestions on what he should try next, email him at bfontenay@chieftain.com.