It's no mystery why

there's little housing growth

City Councilman Mark Aliff wonders why new single-family home construction in Pueblo is stagnant despite a strong economy and existing homes selling at a good rate. He even has formed a committee to figure out why that is.

The direct answer seems simple enough: Not enough people are moving to Pueblo. So, the real question is, why more people don’t want to move to Pueblo?

I suggest that Pueblo continually being on various “worst of” cities lists, and the reasons that Pueblo is on those lists, are major factors. Address things like crime, quality of education and poverty, and more people will want to move here. Fix it and they will come.

Joseph LoPresti, Pueblo

Balancing federal budget

is an attainable goal

An opinion piece in The Pueblo Chieftain July 21 stated that America was last debt free in 1835. However, the author missed a recent time period when our budget was balanced, fiscal years 1998 through 2001. President Bill Clinton had budget surpluses for fiscal years 1998 to 2001, the only such years from 1970 to 2018. Newt Gingrich, speaker of the House from 1995 to1999, implemented three important principles to produce a balanced budget: Define large goals with incredibly short deadlines, delegate like crazy and hold people accountable (you get what you inspect, not what you expect). and throw all the “experts” out of the room. They will waste your time with what can’t be done and reject the changes you need.

He also listened to his members to learn about good ideas and to learn what could pass. Neither Republicans nor Democrats have really tried to balance the budget since. Wouldn’t it be nice if they could work together and use this strategy to cut the deficit now?

Fred Uehling, Pueblo

Some of our leaders

are just trashy

Religion and politics have much in common. Taught by parents as you age often is the way you live. Voting a straight political ticket, in light of recent history, convinced me I am voting my conscience. No politician of any political bent will convince me to vote a straight ticket.

The color of a hat or an individual isn’t going to affect the way I think. How in Heaven's name some politicians get elected to Congress makes you question the IQ of the people putting them there, if they have an IQ.

This nation is great because of past policy. Our founding fathers and the United States Constitution got us to where we are. Hard to believe anyone would listen to such a politician as Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Then there is the trash mouth from Michigan — a great example for children.

Has this society sank to such a low? I’m not a candidate for high morals, but my standards doesn’t permit words of that caliber in our home.

We desperately need a wall. Put aside your disdain for President Donald Trump and think about the country.

Presidents are temporary.

Bernard Eldridge, Pueblo West