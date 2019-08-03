President Donald Trump continues to fulfill the promises he made to the American people, taking on the entrenched bureaucrats, special interests and corrupt elites who brazenly defied the will of American citizens for so long. The Washington, D.C., swamp indeed is being drained.

Lost in the headlines of a chaotic week, the Department of the Interior notified employees that the Bureau of Land Management will be moving its headquarters from Washington to Grand Junction.

The move represents the type of creative solutions the Trump administration has implemented to bring government closer to the people it serves. In March 2017, President Trump issued Executive Order 13781, which instructed federal agencies to formulate plans for reducing waste and redundancy, as well as for increasing efficiency within their bureaucracies. The idea to relocate the BLM headquarters was a product of the extensive reorganization project that DOI undertook in response to that presidential directive.

By the end of next year, more than 300 Washington bureaucrats will be transferred to the Western states of Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico and Utah, where they’ll not only be closer to the public lands they manage, they’ll also be living among the people whose lives are most affected by the decisions the BLM makes.

The BLM manages nearly 250 million acres of land, 99 percent of which is spread across just 12 western states. Housing the BLM in Washington, more than 1,000 miles from the lion's share of its responsibilities, is a shocking example of institutional elitism.

Moving the headquarters out of D.C. will allow BLM employees to better understand and respond to the needs of the people on the ground while freeing them from the centralized, bureaucratic decision-making imposed by Washington.

The move will also help the DOI to carry out the exciting new mission it’s been given by the Trump administration.

President Trump has recalibrated DOI’s priorities since taking office, transforming the agency from an intrusive Washington bureaucracy into a key player in his America First energy agenda. The BLM generated record revenues in 2018, selling $1.1 billion worth of leases for oil and gas production — nearly three times the previous record — and helping to bring us closer than ever to achieving the president’s strategic ambition of achieving energy independence goals.

Those revenues have enriched energy-producing states as well, allowing state governments to balance their budgets even as they build new schools, hospitals and roads.

These are impressive accomplishments. Despite the howls of members of the mainstream media, who prefer to see federal bureaucrats using government land and taxpayer money to advance the interests of coastal elites, President Trump has shown that conservation of federal lands can go hand-in-hand with economic development.

The president’s America First agenda is about making sure that the American government serves the interests of its citizens. That’s what he promised in 2016 and that’s what he’s been delivering ever since.

Moving the BLM closer to the people it serves is just the latest example of how the Trump administration is returning the power that establishment elites had usurped from the American people.

Mandy Gunasekara is a veteran Republican climate and energy strategist and communicator. Most recently, under President Donald Trump, she served in the Environmental Protection Agency as the principal deputy assistant administrator for the Office of Air and Radiation.