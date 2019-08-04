Well, here’s a real surprise: Pueblo City Councilman Mark Aliff told his colleagues last week that Black Hills Energy hasn’t been willing to provide some information requested for a study into whether the city should set up its own utility company.

“It’s a little disturbing when Black Hills comes to a council meeting and the person who’s running Black Hills in Pueblo sits at the desk and purports to be a member of the community wanting to do good in the community, but then stonewalls on the information that is critical to the city as it pertains to moving forward or not moving forward with municipalization,” Aliff said.

Bear in mind that Pueblo represents nearly half of Black Hills’ overall customer base. And the study in question will be used to determine whether the city should bail out of its franchise agreement with Black Hills early.

So asking Black Hills to open up its books and give the consulting firm doing the study everything it wants is a bit like Colonel Sanders asking a chicken to hop onto a butcher block for a quick examination.

In fact, Black Hills officials say they have given the consultants some of the requested information, including load data, which is critical to determining how much demand there is for electricity within the local market. That’s a key factor in determining utility rates.

They also were willing to correct what they say was inaccurate information presented in the first phase of the consultants’ report, but that offer apparently was refused.

However, company officials weren’t willing to hand over information about the original and current values of Black Hills’ assets within the city. There are a lot of reasons for this.

For one, Black Hills may not know exactly what the value of those assets would be. A company spokeswoman said that would be a matter for the courts to determine, if the city decides to move forward with plans to terminate the franchise agreement and take over Black Hills’ assets. It’s doubtful that Black Hills shareholders would look too kindly on company officials estimating values for those assets that could be lower than what a judge might determine.

Also, the consultants apparently wanted a breakdown of which assets are located in Pueblo and which are outside the city limits. Company officials say they don’t keep records in a way that would break down that information easily.

In any event, Black Hills officials say their franchise agreement doesn’t require them to provide any of the information they’ve withheld from the consultants.

As to Aliff’s comment about Black Hills wanting to do good in the community, how much good could the company do if it’s run out of town?

If Aliff and his colleagues find Black Hills’ lack of cooperation surprising now, they may be in for years of disappointment as the company wages a legal battle that will end up costing city taxpayers millions of dollars.

There’s a famous scene in the movie, “Casablanca,” where Capt. Louis Renault tells casino owner Rick Blaine that he’s shutting the operation down because he’s “shocked — shocked — to find that gambling is going on in here” right before he pockets his winnings.

In a similar vein, we’re shocked — shocked — to learn that Black Hills isn’t planning to go down without a fight.