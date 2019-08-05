Having a place to get clean is one of our most basic human needs. That’s why we’re hoping the Pueblo City Council will agree to provide $50,000 toward the cost of a mobile shower trailer and a mobile laundry truck.

The Pueblo Cooperative Care Center wants to use the trucks to serve the local homeless population. While the organization plans to seek private donations and grant funds to cover part of the cost, they’re hoping the city can chip in $50,000 this year, then $25,000 the next two years after that.

This would be a good investment for the city. Homeless people who aren’t able to get good hygiene may feel embarrassed about seeking medical attention, riding public transportation or applying for jobs.

Other than the cost of purchasing the vehicles, operating expenses should be relatively low.

The center would provide the two truck drivers, as well as 2-6 volunteers who would help with the cleaning and upkeep of the shower and laundtry facilities.

The trucks would be moved to different locations around the city three days a week for 3-5 hours at a time.

It’s commendable that the center is interested in providing this service and it would be appropriate for the city to provide some level of financial support.