City should do more

to prevent rabies

Pueblo is in a sad state of affairs. Animal control isn't doing its job. And then we have to deal with the fact that there has been 14 cases of rabies confirmed and only one person to take care of this.

Sadly, our City Council has let us down again. There is one person in all of Pueblo to take care of skunks and raccoons or any other animals that may contact rabies. People don't understand that rabies is a very dangerous disease and to have only one person in all of Pueblo to handle this is so wrong. Wake up, Pueblo. We need people who are going to understand and make sure that we have enough people to cover these kind of situations.

Just a little information so that you know: If you see a raccoon or skunk out during the day, stay away because they're dangerous. These animals may have rabies. These animals are not normally out during the day and this means that they are sick. Make sure your children and others are aware. Keep your outside pet bowls and water dishes clean. Wash them out daily with bleach. You never know who's life you may be saving.

Pueblo, we need help.

Shelly Davis, Pueblo

Let's keep productive immigrants

here, while deporting criminals

For once, I agree with President Donald Trump on immigration. It should be merit based. So, we should allow the hard-working illegal immigrants working in Mississippi meatpacking plants to continue supporting their families and deport the drug-addicted, car-stealing people who don't give a damn about their children. Oh, I forgot, they're American citizens.

Eliott Kahn, Pueblo West

Cutting nonprofit funding

would be a mistake

In Emily Price's recent guest column, she said that Pueblo County should not fund nonprofits. Instead, they should have their members do all the fundraising. Little do you know about nonprofit agencies in Pueblo, Ms. Price.

I sit on the Community Services Advisory Commission, a city-county commission that takes applications, visits each applying agency and recommends funding for these agencies with money provided by the city of Pueblo and Pueblo County. These agencies serve clients who cannot afford to "pay their own way." They serve local and Southern Colorado underprivileged and poor persons of all ethnic backgrounds who need assistance of some sort.

Most of these agencies we serve do most of their own fundraising through local events and grant writing. The money coming from the city and county is just a small part of their total budgets. Sometimes as little as one tenth of 1 percent of their budgets.

Yes, it would be nice if the county fixed every road and bridge and the city fixed every pot hole in town.

Considering that what the city and county give the nonprofits is just a small part of their total budgets, I suggest you do more research into your columns before you write them.

Rik Bergethon, Pueblo