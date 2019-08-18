A long-running legal battle came to an end last week when Miguel Contreras-Perez pleaded guilty to killing one Colorado corrections officer and attempting to murder another in 2012. Contreras-Perez admitted to stabbing to death Colorado Department of Corrections Sgt. Mary Ricard and attempting to kill Sgt. Lori Gann in the same manner.

A judge sentenced Contreras-Perez to a life sentence plus 48 years. Since he isn’t eligible for parole, Contreras-Perez should spend the rest of his life behind bars.

While the legal proceedings may be over, there’s more to this story that needs to be examined. For seven years, the district attorney in the 16th Judicial District pursued a death penalty case against Contreras-Perez, despite the near certainty that such a sentence never would be imposed.

In the process, his office piled up $1.665 million worth of legal expenses between October 2012 and July 1 of this year, according to records obtained by The Pueblo Chieftain. Those expenses were reimbursed by the Colorado Department of Corrections, which is funded by your taxpayer dollars.

Of course, that’s only part of this case’s cost to taxpayers. No doubt the district attorney’s office incurred additional expenses since July 1 that will increase that total.

And let’s not forget the cost of Contreras-Perez’s defense, which was handled by the Colorado Office of the Alternate Defense Counsel. The Chieftain asked for records detailing how much that office had spent on the case, but that request was denied.

Citing a legal precedent established in the case involving Aurora theater shooter James Holmes, the office said those expense records are covered under an exemption in Colorado’s open records law. A Colorado Supreme Court ruling said records may be withheld from public review if they contain certain confidential information.

Court ruling or no, it’s wrong to deny a simple request to reveal how our taxpayer dollars have been spent. This wasn’t an attempt to violate the attorney-client privilege by obtaining documents that would provide insights into legal strategy or embarrass the defendant.

How many extra lawyers, clerks or secretaries the office hired to assist with the case shouldn’t be a state secret. We urge the Colorado Legislature to address this issue to provide greater accountability for how public funds are spent.

Meanwhile, James Bullock, the district attorney in the case, seems to have some explaining to do about why he pursued a death penalty case in a state that hasn’t executed anyone since 1997. Bullock did this despite public statements from Gov. Jared Polis signaling his opposition to the death penalty. And the desire expressed by Ricard’s family to bring the case to a close rather than dragging it out.

Bullock said after the sentencing that it’s his job to pursue appropriate legal penalties, regardless of any political considerations. Which makes sense, to a point. Yet district attorneys have broad discretion about what charges to file against criminal defendants. Chasing after the death penalty in this case seemed like an exercise in tilting at windmills.

However, if we’ve reached a point in Colorado history where the political and public will have turned against the use of the death penalty, then the Legislature should take it off the books so taxpayer dollars aren’t wasted on legal wrangling that’s leading nowhere.

Common sense and fiscal responsibility demand no less.