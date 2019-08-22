Legalizing marijuana

hasn't ended black market

Both the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Department and the Pueblo Police Department have been kept very busy investigating, arresting and charging numerous people involved with a great number of illegal marijuana grows within the past several years. However, The Pueblo Chieftain has just reported great news: The police department has received a grant for $300,000 to combat those illegal grows. Now, more resources will be available to combat the illicit marijuana trade in Pueblo County.

But wait, hold on folks and stop the presses. Didn’t the advocates of legalized marijuana make the pitch that legalizing marijuana would eliminate the marijuana black market as part of their campaign to convince enough voters to support and vote for the ballot measure to ensure its passage? Well, as P.T. Barnum might have said: “There’s a sucker born every minute.”

So now that we see the problems associated with legalizing marijuana coming to fruition, it is unfortunate but clear that truth and common sense are prevailing, as they always will.

George Rivera, Pueblo

Pueblo West officials want

to circumvent TABOR limits

Speaking as a proud Libertarian, John Pickerell’s Proposition CC comments are fine, as far as they go. What’s missing is the local assault on the Taxpayer Bill of Rights by Pueblo West Metro District, in collusion with Bri Buentello, Leroy Garcia and Jared Polis. While no one was watching, they passed HB-1047 to allow the metro district and other districts statewide to circumvent the Gallagher and TABOR property tax constraints by empowering them to use sales taxes instead. Now they’re waving the crisis flag to raise our sales tax to fund construction and staffing of another Taj Mahal fire station.

I certainly do not recall them asking the taxpayers.

At least the district's new administrator, her analyst and their communications guru were honest when they acknowledged the inconvenience of TABOR. Unfortunately, when asked why the metro district chose to circumvent Gallagher and TABOR instead of trying to change it, they said essentially: “Oh, it’s too hard,” and “The taxpayers sure like their TABOR refunds,” or words to that effect.

Could it be that the taxpayers intentionally chose to enact Gallagher and TABOR specifically to prevent tax increases like this? And could it be that the metro district's historic champagne taste spending the taxpayer’s beer pocketbook is another reason?

While I would personally benefit from a new fire house closer to my home, taxpayers should reject this attempt to circumvent Gallagher and TABOR.

Advocating that the law be changed is one thing. Conspiring with Deceitocrats to circumvent it is quite another.

Gordon Carleton, Pueblo West

Chicago residents can get

guns from neighboring states

Every once in a while, we see the remark about strict gun control in Chicago and how it simply doesn’t work. This is the old National Rifle Association narrative and of course it fails to point out that Chicago is surrounded by states that have very loose gun laws — Indiana, Michigan, Iowa and Wisconsin — and so what would one expect?

This false premise makes gun nuts feel good, as do the people who cry gun-free zones. It would be nice if we all could live in gun-free zones.

Andy Holman, Pueblo