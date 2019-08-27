Following up on a complaint they received last fall, officials from the Colorado Department of Health and Environment’s Health Facilities and Emergency Services Division conducted an investigation of The Citadel.

The findings from that investigation of the Pueblo facility set up to provide protective oversight to Medicaid clients suffering from Alzheimer’s disease and dementia can be described in terms ranging from gross, insensitive and uncaring, to simply horrific.

State workers found that several of the patients were allowed to wander away from what is supposed to be a secure facility. At least a couple of the patients did so on more than one occasion.

That fails to meet one of the most fundamental standards that type of facility should have — that is, providing a safe and secure home for a vulnerable group of people. But according to the state’s investigators, that’s not the only type of problem The Citadel has experienced.

Investigators reported a case in which a resident relieved himself on the floor after his calls for assistance in using the bathroom went unheeded. Another resident was observed picking at her arm until it bled without receiving any help from the facility’s staff.

Family members of residents have complained that The Citadel’s staff members don’t pay attention to residents because they are busy looking at their cellular phones or socializing in the break room or dining room.

Other reported incidents include a case where one resident allegedly assaulted two other residents, one of whom required a trip to the emergency room. Another resident required serious medical attention after a possible opioid overdose. And yet another resident was reported to have fallen repeatedly over a period of several months, in some cases sustaining injuries serious enough to require medical attention.

Then there are more basic concerns, such as The Citadel’s alleged failure to perform criminal background checks on some of its employees, its alleged failure to properly clean dishes and utensils, and its alleged failure to provide a schedule of social and recreational activities for residents.

For anyone who has ever had a family member or other loved one entrusted to that type of facility, these allegations are enough to make your skin crawl. And even if you haven’t, there’s a basic moral problem with treating human beings as little more than livestock.

The Citadel faces a hearing in October, a year after the initial complaint was filed, to determine whether the facility will be allowed to continue to operate. The state's actions follow closely on the heels on a separate but similar case involving the Johnson Home assisted living facility in Pueblo. The state has initiated proceedings to revoke Johnson Home’s license as well.

It’s encouraging that state regulators are pursuing disciplinary cases against these facilities, although it seems like both of them may have gotten away with multiple violations before facing sanctions. Maybe there’s a need to increase scrutiny of assisted living facilities, particularly those charged with caring for people who may have diminished mental capacity.

Some reforms clearly are needed to make sure basic human dignity is preserved.