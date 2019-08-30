Americans are clamoring for the government to sell them health insurance. According to a recent poll, three in four Americans think people should be able to buy into state Medicaid programs. Sixty-five percent favor creating a government-run insurance plan, or "public option," to compete with private insurance.

Supporters, including many Democratic politicians, frame these public options as reasonable, moderate ways to provide everyone access to affordable health coverage without jeopardizing the private insurance most Americans have and like.

In reality, these plans would cripple the private insurance market, drive doctors and hospitals out of business, and make it harder for patients to access care.

Some states dominated by Democrats are already getting into the health insurance business. Earlier this year, Washington state's governor, Democrat Jay Inslee, signed a bill into law establishing the nation's first state-based public option. Starting in 2021, Washingtonians will be able to buy a government-sponsored health plan called Cascade Care through the state's exchange.

Lawmakers here in Colorado are exploring ways to add public options to the state's health insurance exchange, with similar steps being taken by California's legislators. Minnesota and New Mexico are considering plans to let residents buy into their respective Medicaid programs.

Public options can under price private insurers for two main reasons. First, they can reimburse doctors and hospitals at rates lower than what private insurers pay — and closer to what Medicare and Medicaid pay. That's problematic. Medicare and Medicaid don't pay health care providers enough to cover the costs associated with treating the programs' beneficiaries. In 2017, hospitals received just 87 cents for every dollar they spent caring for Medicare and Medicaid patients.

Second, public options don't have to cover their costs. They can simply borrow money from other parts of the state budget or raise taxes to make up the difference.

Private insurers won't be able to compete with a public option that charges artificially low premiums. People will flock to the cheap public plan. Those initial enrollees may be the uninsured and those who purchase coverage on their own. Eventually, employers may decide that it's cheaper to give their employees cash in lieu of health benefits — and turn them loose in the individual market.

As people flee private plans for the low-paying public ones, doctors and hospitals will see their revenues decline. At first, providers might turn away people with public insurance or limit the number that they'll see. That's what many do today to patients covered by Medicaid, thanks to its notoriously low reimbursement rates.

In other words, by providing artificially cheap coverage, these public-option plans actually could restrict access to care.

Hospitals and doctors that survive the first wave of enrollment almost certainly would try to charge private insurers more to balance their books. Insurers would pass those cost increases along as higher premiums and deductibles. That would make the public option even more appealing.

And the cycle would repeat. Eventually, the public option would be the only option. Hospitals unable to cover their costs with the public option's cut-rate reimbursements would be forced to close their doors. Doctors might decide to shut down their practices and seek employment elsewhere — potentially even in other disciplines.

As the supply of care dwindles, patients would face long waits for treatment at the few remaining clinics that could survive under the terms of the public option.

Public options would set the stage for a complete government takeover of the health insurance market, where private coverage is effectively eliminated. That's hardly a moderate brand of health reform — nor would it be good for patients.

Sally Pipes is the president, chief executive officer and Thomas W. Smith Fellow in Health Care Policy at the Pacific Research Institute. Her latest book is "The False Promise of Single-Payer Health Care." (Encounter 2018). Follow her on Twitter @sallypipes.