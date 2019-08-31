For two decades since the Columbine incident, deadly violence has affected hundreds of thousands of students in nearly 200 schools nationwide. Much of it was motivated by bullying and teen suicide. We wanted to know what we in Pueblo are doing to prevent this from happening in our community. And how are we prepared to respond to a violent incident in our schools.

On Aug. 21 at the Robert Hoag Rawlings Public Library, the NAACP Pueblo Branch organized a round table discussion about school safety. We invited stakeholders who advise and implement policy and best practices to protect our children, teachers and staff in our schools.

We heard from Michael Bayer, director of school culture, wellness and safety for Pueblo School District 60; Chris James, principal for Pueblo West High School; Sherri Wood, a student at Pueblo West High School; Sgt. Dennis Furbush, of the Pueblo Police Department's resource officer unit; Steven Noeller, deputy chief for Pueblo police; Pueblo County Undersheriff J.R. Hall; Assistant District Attorney Tony Marzavas; and Emily Price, a community activist.

The organizations the panelists represent work together to ensure the safety of our students, which is not always the case in other communities. They educated us about how local authorities, empowered by an adaptive organizational culture, stepped up with broad-reaching programs that emphasize prevention and readiness. They maintain positive outcomes with constant training for new staff and students. They endeavor to close geographic gaps of service throughout the county.

Their well-funded methods are driven by a national incident management system and school district accreditation reporting to the state. On site at schools are resource (police) officer units, featuring Drug Abuse Resistance Education (DARE), "Explorer Program" mentoring and welfare-check visits.

Patrol officers provide input from the streets. Anonymous reporting, through the "Safe to Tell" program, is encouraged. There is notification to parents using phone and e-mail. There are drills for live-active shooters and lock downs in every school, including how to "run, hide or fight."

There is a standard response protocol and a safe environment crisis manual, featuring methods for secure access to facilities. Other security measures include staff badges, only one entrance for visitor check-in at schools, threat assessment, methods for facility evacuation, secure perimeters, CPR and life support training. Counseling and evaluation is a resource, but is limited by staffing constraints.

We understand that most violence in schools occurs in response to bullying and teens giving up to suicide. Ms. Price emphasized that we "nip it in the bud" by holding ourselves to a standard where we "offer friendship to everyone," no matter how others might respond. We can prevent bullying, suicide and violence by starting in early childhood. Children need to learn to accept people the way they are. And early childhood centers and elementary schools play an important role in spreading this message because these teachers spend more hours of interaction with children than parents do. This is especially true when most family members must earn income away from home to provide for their families. And we must fund our schools while demanding accountability and performance.

We learned a lot that night and we want to share these insights with our community, especially parents of students and all teachers and school staff. Pueblo is ahead of the game for readiness. Yet we all must do our part to make Pueblo a kinder, more compassionate place.

On behalf of our members, we thank all who spoke and attended that evening. Moving forward, we hope our community will learn from this meeting. Please, all parents, teachers and administrators, take what you learned here and get involved anyway you can. We must do more if our children will be safe.

Alan Lamberg is a senior planner for Pueblo Planning and Community Development Department. He was elected second vice president of the NAACP Pueblo Branch for 2019-2020. Roxana Mack, after retiring from the Department of Justice, endeavors for positive change in our community and to ensure civil rights for all people in Southern Colorado. She has served as an officer of the NAACP Pueblo Branch for more than five years.