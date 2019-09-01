Colorado is a great place to live and work. We have great neighborhoods, beautiful outdoor spaces and a booming economy. Whether we’re from Durango or Pueblo, most Coloradans want the same things for our families — to make a decent living, raise our kids in safe communities and to be able to enjoy the lives we build for ourselves.

Unfortunately, the goal of making a decent living is slipping further away for a growing number of Coloradans, including many in Pueblo. This Labor Day, it's important we recognize it is becoming more difficult for hardworking Coloradans to get ahead, whether they’re in the private or public sector.

For years, we have championed the rights of workers, who are the backbone of our economy. As natives of Pueblo, a proud union town, we understand the power workers have when their voices come together to demand change.

In the past few years, we co-sponsored a number of bills aimed at improving labor rights and working conditions for Coloradans. We passed the “Penalties for Failure to Pay Wages” bill (House Bill 19-1267) and the “Retaining Teachers Grant Program” bill (House Bill 18-1412), both of which focused on fair pay for workers. Another bill we sponsored, but which stalled in the legislative process, was the Colorado Partnership For Quality Jobs And Services Act (House Bill 19-1273), which would have granted collective bargaining rights to state employees.

Across America, the number of union members has decreased gradually over the past several decades, but in Colorado, we’ve actually seen a recent increase in union membership. Studies have shown that unions raise wages and work standards for all workers, not just those in unionized workplaces, and we want to ensure that all Colorado workers have access and opportunity to join together in unions, including state employees. While the cost of living is increasing, wages have been stagnant and unions help pave the way for better pay and working conditions for all Americans.

In Colorado, collective bargaining could give state employees at the front lines of service delivery an avenue to share their expertise with decision makers. The people who work for our state are dedicated to ensuring a high standard of services and often have the best ideas on how to improve them. They have years of firsthand experience of what works and what doesn’t — and their expertise is crucial to the successful implementation of any government program.

We are proud to sponsor a bill this coming session that is one solution to this growing problem: Granting state employees the freedom to collectively bargain, inform policy changes and participate in the decision-making process.

We need all hands on deck to solve a growing issue in the delivery of state services. The state employees who fix our roads, stock our rivers with fish, keep our air and water clean, take care of our veterans, and so much more are being left behind by our economy, despite doing work that benefits all Coloradans. Right now, one in five state positions is vacant and state employee salaries are, on average, 9 percent behind the private sector, which means the state is struggling to recruit and retain the best and brightest to join its ranks.

Perhaps a way to overcome this hurdle for working families would be through a collective bargaining agreement, a formal process for workers to cut through the red tape and the departmental feedback loop and bring fresh, bold and new ideas to the table. We have on hand a group of engaged, dedicated and passionate workers who solve problems on the job every day. It’s about time we let them help us make good decisions and good policy.

So, while we celebrate and thank those laborers who paved the path to this holiday, let us remember that the work is not done. We are dedicated to our state employees and want to show them the appreciation they deserve. One of the best ways to celebrate Labor Day is to show respect to workers, whether they’re custodians, corrections officers or nurses. In 2020, we hope Colorado legislators can do that by being the next state in the nation to pass collective bargaining for its public employees.

Daneya Esgar represents Pueblo, Pueblo West, Colorado City, Rye and Beulah in state House of Representatives District 46. Leroy Garcia represents state Senate District 3, which includes Pueblo and Pueblo West. Garcia also serves as Senate president.